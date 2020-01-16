Hastings College demonstrated on Wednesday night that its No. 2 national ranking in NAIA women's basketball isn't a fluke.
The Broncos improved to 19-0 on the season by defeating Midland University 84-72 at the Wikert Event Center. Hastings is 11-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference while MU falls to 7-13 overall, including 3-9 in the league.
The Broncos' defensive pressure forced 18 turnovers and limited MU to 43 percent shooting (23 of 53) from the field. Hastings was 30 of 59 from the field (50.8 percent) and only committed 10 turnovers.
Hastings opened and closed the first quarter on an 8-0 run. Sophia Pankratz's basket capped the second scoring surge and put the Broncos up 22-11 heading to the second quarter.
Hastings led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter, but MU ended the period on a 7-3 run that was capped by freshman Erin Prusa's free throw. The Warriors trailed 43-34 at halftime.
Midland closed to 43-37 when Maddie Meadows opened the third quarter with a 3-point basket, but the Broncos never let them get any closer. Hastings led by as many as 17 points in the period.
Senior Amanda Hansen led MU with 23 points to go along with four assists and four rebounds. Sophomore Peyton Wingert matched a career-high with 11 points while sophomore Lexis Haase recorded 10 points and four rebounds. Junior Makenna Sullivan chipped in seven rebounds and three assists.
Gabby Grasso led four Hastings players in double figures with 18 points. Pankratz had 15 points while Katlyn Schmit added 14. Taylor Beacom came off the bench to score 12 while Shandra Farmer contributed 11.
Midland will host 12th-ranked Dakota Wesleyan at 2 Saturday afternoon. The Tigers beat the Warriors 71-48 on Nov. 16.