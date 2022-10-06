Set pieces lift Midland women over Hastings

The Midland women's soccer team utilized a pair of set piece goals to record a 2-1 win over Hastings Wednesday night at Heedum Field.

Shots were traded back and forth to start the game, but it was a corner kick that set up Midland's opening goal.

Mikayla Chase struck with a header off a corner kick delivered by Arianna Flores in the 28th minute.

Hastings countered and applied pressure in the final 12 minutes of the opening half, only to be turned away by Hannah Tillison, who had three straight saves in the opening half.

Midland added an insurance goal in the 72nd minute on a Flores free kick from 38 yards out. The pass found Bailey Locano, who back heel kicked the pass into the top of the net to make it a two-goal lead for the Warriors.

"Set pieces are always a big part of our game," said Midland coach Cody Bartlow. "Ariana’s services were really top notch and Mikayla and Bailey did fantastic to get the vital touches. We felt like we could nullify their threats and be dangerous ourselves and that's what we did.”

Seven minutes later, the Broncos had a penalty kick opportunity after a foul in the box by the Warriors.

Dekota Schubert took advantage of the one-on-one and found the back of the net to give the Broncos a chance.

Over the final 11 minutes and change, the Warriors’ defense held Hastings to one shot as they picked up their fourth win at home this season.

Midland (5-4-3, 3-2-1 GPAC) will take to the road Saturday, traveling to Northwestern (6-6-1, 2-4-1 GPAC).

The Warriors are 4-0-1 against the Red Raiders in the last five meetings.

First kick in Orange City, Iowa is set for 3:00 p.m.