Midland's Shandon Reitzell made it back to the top of the mountain.

The junior returned to the top of the podium for the fourth time in his career at the 2023 NAIA National Championship Thursday, winning the outdoor high jump title on jumps.

Retizell and Tabor's Vance Shewey were nearly identical on the day with the lone difference coming at 2.08m.

Reitzell cleared on the opening attempt while Shewey needed two jumps to clear the height, giving the Midland junior the advantage with the bar raised to 2.14m.

Shewey, however, was the higher seed, meaning once Reitzell missed his final attempt at 2.14m, Tabor's representative still had a chance to deny Reitzell the crown.

"I couldn't even watch," the Midland junior said.

Shewey missed his final jump, leaving Retizell as the champion for the fourth time in his career.

It was a fruitful end for a season that felt like a desert at times for the Midland junior.

Reitzell started the 2023 outdoor track season with a no height, bowing out of the Emporia Relays after being unable to clear 2.02m. An unprecedented turn of events for the Houston, Texas native, who just three weeks earlier cleared 2.11m at the NAIA indoor national championships to take home third place.

"I had some mental issues with the event this season, so I just wanted to take a break from it," Reitzell said.

"This past year, I've been taking it too serious. It took the fun out of it, which was the reason I started in the first place and it just started feeling like a job rather than something that I have the privilege to go out and do. It made me not want to practice, not want to go to meets."

The solution - put the high jump on the back burner for a while.

"A lot of people don't know this, but I'm just a really big fan of the sport in general," Reitzell said. "Obviously high jump is my primary event, but I just like doing everything."

That meant adding the long jump to his repertoire.

"It's just something different and something that I could be become decently good at super quick because I'm a jumper," Retizell said. "I had some big jumps, just didn't connect on the board correctly."

He also dabbled in the decathlon, coaxing his teammates Ross McMahon, who is also his roommate, and Adrien Patigny to enter it with him at the Raider Opener. The 10-event competition gave the trio a chance to compete in the main event - an added chance at securing a qualifying spot at nationals - but also allowed Reitzell to break away from the monotone training for one event.

While the actual competition was hampered by awful weather conditions, it was just the change of pace Retizell needed.

"I don't think I'd do it again, but I learned a lot from it," Reitzell said.

This year's title Reitzell's fourth national title - two indoor, two outdoor - and his first since the 2022 indoor season, which capped off a run of three-straight titles.

This one, though, means a little more.

"It's everything," Retizel said. "Once you win something, people want to see what you can do after that. My first two titles, I feel like people question them a bit because they were during the Covid season when numbers were down and everything like that. The following indoor season, I really want to prove that it wasn't a fluke. This one was for me and nobody else."

He wasn't the only Warrior to medal in the event.

McMahon earned All-American status for a second-straight year, finishing in a four-way tie for eighth place by clearing the opening high of 2m on his first attempt.