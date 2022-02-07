Sharpshooting Jimmies top Warriors

Midland's losing skid extended to nine-game Saturday as the Warriors lost 91-76 to (RV) University of Jamestown.

The story of the game was three-point shooting, specifically Jamestown’s efficiency and Midland’s inaccuracy.

In the first half alone, the Jimmies connected on nine triples, shooting 60% from behind the arc. The Warriors, on the other end of the court, shot 27.3% from behind the arc, going 3-for-11.

Midland was able to keep pace with their scoring within the arc, shooting 13-of-18 (72.2%) on all shots within the three-point line. Their paint presence kept the game within reach as they trailed 49-39 at the intermission.

The Jimmies pushed their advantage to 16 within the first four minutes of the second period.

The Warriors responded and trimmed the deficit to 10 by the 15:34 mark, but that was the smallest margin they would have for the rest of the contest.

Jamestown continued to find successes from behind the arc, led by guard Will Cordes who finished with 29 points with six triples.

With 9:17 remaining, Midland threatened to cut the lead to single digits, but an immediate 8-0 run gave Jamestown their biggest lead of the night, 83-64, and all but sealed the victory.

Ryan Larsen led the Warriors in scoring with 21 points and also pulled down 7 rebounds.

Jake Rueschhoff earned the first double-double of his collegiate career, as he scored 12 points and dished out 10 assists.

Tyler Sandoval was a perfect 7-of-7 from the field, finishing with 14 points and Jack Cooper’s 13 points round out the double-digit scorers for Midland.

Next up for the Warriors (14-13, 5-12 GPAC), is their home finale versus Dakota Wesleyan (10-13, 7-9 GPAC). Midland will be looking to avenge their January loss to the Tigers when they fell by just three points, 79-76, in overtime. Tip-off is set for 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 5.

