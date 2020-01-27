MITCHELL, S.D. – Midland University picked up its first dual win of the season at the Great Plains Athletic Conference Duals at Dakota Wesleyan University on Saturday.
Midland dropped duals against Morningside College (42-12) and Northwestern College (44-6) before defeating the host-school 12-9 to close out the day.
Prestin Vondra and Dylan Buschow both earned wins in the opening dual of the day. Lane Eggen of Morningside led Vondra 6-0 in the second period before Vondra earned a takedown and eventually got a pin at the 4:04 mark. Buschow’s opponent had to retire due to an injury after the opening round earning the Warriors six team points.
Against the Red Raiders of Northwestern, Vondra picked up the lone win for the Warriors. He was in a back-and-forth battle with Alex Kleider and was able to pin his opponent at the 4:40 mark of the bout.
In the final matchup of the day between the Tigers and Warriors there were only two contested matches as both teams are dealing with thin numbers this year.
Vondra made quick work of Taten Bahm, pinning him in 1:10 for his third win of the day. Later, Bryson Jensen lost a close 8-5 decision to Cole Halouska.
“Obviously Prestin Vondra had a big day,” stated head coach Larry Nugent. “So did Dylan Buschow and I’m certain Bryson Jensen will continue to work his way into the conference race at 157 pounds.”
Midland will have two more events before the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championships at the end of next month. First up for the Warriors is the Sioux City Open on Feb. 1 in Sioux City, Iowa.