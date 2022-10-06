Short-handed Midland men fall to Hastings

The Midland men's soccer lost 1-0 to Hastings (RV) Wednesday at Heedum Field while playing the majority of the match down a man.

The teams were closely matched, with Midland holding an edge over the Broncos (4-2) with three shots on frame in the early going. A hard challenge along the sideline in the 30th minute brought out a red card against the Warrior.

Playing a man down, Midland put up a strong defense and held the Broncos’ offense scoreless heading into intermission.

After the break, the Warriors continued their solid defense. In the 73rd minute, a ball in the defensive box for Midland found the arm and hand of a Warrior defender, giving the Broncos their best scoring chance of the night.

The Broncos made good on their opportunity converting the penalty kick for the lone goal of the night.

Hastings had just one more shot than Midland, 10-9, but had a 9-5 advantage in corner kicks.

Marco Moresco played a full 90 minutes in goal and picked up four saves. The Warriors’ defensive contribution came from several players with 19 players seeing action on the pitch.

Midland (5-3-3, 1-3-1) will travel to Orange City, Iowa, to take on Northwestern (5-4-3, 4-1-1) at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.