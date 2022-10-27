Short-handed Warriors fall to Briar Cliff

The Midland women's soccer team fell 2-0 to Briar Cliff (RV) Wednesday night, playing the majority of the match down a player after an early red card.

The Chargers opened the Senior Night contest looking to play spoiler, sending in four-straight shots.

In the 19th minute a Briar Cliff shot did damage.

Arianna Flores was whistled for a handball in the box, setting up a Chargers' penalty kick, which was converted into a 1-0 lead, and sent the Warriors to ten players for the rest of the game.

In the 32nd minute, Mady Soumare gave BCU their second goal off an assist by Taylor Alkire. The Warriors were outshot 9-1 by the Chargers in the first half.

After intermission, Midland’s defense was able to keep their guests from adding to their lead, but being down a player limited their offensive chances .

“I felt like we were the better team in the second half," said Midland coach Cody Bartlow. "It was unfortunate that we couldn’t get to half 1-0, but the girls fought every second of the game.”

Despite the effort, Midland falls to to 8-5-4 overall and 6-3-2 (20 points) in the GPAC. Briar Cliff improves to 12-1-3 and still has their conference title hopes intact with a 10-0-1 record (31 pts.) in the conference, two points behind Jamestown.

Midland will go north to face Mount Marty (1-12-2, 0-11-0 GPAC) in their final regular season match before the GPAC Tournament.

First kick is set for 5:30 p.m. in Yankton, South Dakota at Crane-Youngworth Field. Midland has won 20 straight matches over the Lancers, dating back to the 2002 season.