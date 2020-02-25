Shorthanded Warriors drop two duals
Shorthanded Warriors drop two duals

Midland Warrior

The shorthanded Midland University women’s tennis team suffered a shutout loss to Sterling College and then lost to Baker college in their last two starts.

The Warriors took only three players to Lincoln last week in a 7-0 defeat to Sterling and then returned home on Sunday and suffered a 4-1 loss to Baker.

Madison Kerisgo and Jericha Fox battled hard against Baker but ultimately fell by a 6-3 score.

Kerisgo battled into a third set tiebreaker in her singles match and ended with the win (6-3, 5-7, 10-8).

Midland takes the court again on Friday, March 6, when they host Bethel College.

