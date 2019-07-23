The Fremont Moo displayed their resiliency on Monday night against the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs at Moller Field.
The Moo trailed 8-1 entering the bottom of the third, but scored a least one run in each of the final six innings to pick up a 13-12 victory.
Fremont trailed 11-10 entering the bottom of the eighth, but singles by Peter Carlson and Dillon Sears and an intentional walk to Luke White loaded the bases. Jack Simonsen followed with a double off reliever Caden Kaelber that cleared the bases.
The Sabre Dogs made it interesting in the ninth. Josh Paino singled and moved to second on right fielder Brock Reller’s error. Jase Edwards then connected for a double to put the tying run at second.
Moo reliever Nate Jenkins got Justin Henle on a pop out before he struck out Sam Powers and Nick Mistrone to end the game.
Jenkins got the win. He worked 1 2/3 innings and surrendered one earned run on three hits and a walk. He finished with two strikeouts. James Scurto started and pitched 7 1/3 innings. He allowed 11 runs (10 earned) on 11 hits and six walks. He struck out five.
Trailing by seven entering the bottom of the third, the Moo slowly chipped away at the deficit. White, Simonsen and Reller had consecutive RBI singles to make it 8-4.
Sears connected for a solo home run in the fourth before the Moo got two more in the fifth. Reller’s RBI ground out and Wilson Ehrhardt’s run-scoring single made it an 8-7 game.
Fremont took its first lead in the sixth. Carlson led off with a single before Sears flied out. Fremont native Tyler Push put the Moo ahead with a two-run homer.
Both teams scored a run in the seventh. The Moo’s came thanks to a triple by Simonsen and a sacrifice fly by Reller.
Simonsen went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and four RBI. Push went 2-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBI. Carlson and Sears had two runs and two hits apiece.
Phil Childs had three hits and scored three runs while Bo McClintock had two hits and three RBI for the Sabre Dogs.
The two teams played Tuesday night, but results weren’t available at press time. The series concludes at 6:35 Wednesday night at Moller before the Moo embark on a three-game series starting Thursday at the Casper Horseheads.