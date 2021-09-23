Singleton to take over Midland softball program

Midland promoted Beth Singleton to the head coaching position of the Warriors softball program Thursday.

Singleton transitions into the head coaching role after spending the past six seasons as an assistant coach in the program under Mike Heard, who recently left to become the head softball coach at Nebraska-Omaha.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead the Warriors softball program and continue the tradition of excellence that was built by Coach Heard,” Singleton said. “Being here as an assistant for the past six years it is clear that Midland is a special place and I look forward to continuing to grow and enrich that experience for our program and players.”

During her time as an assistant, Midland won the GPAC Regular Season Championship three times (2018, 2019, 2021) and reached the NAIA National Tournament each of those seasons.

Outside of coaching the Warriors, Singleton has coached the Nebraska Gold for over a decade.

In 2015, they won the ASA/USA 16u Gold National Championship and in 2021 they won the PGF Premier 18u National Championship.

Midland also announced the hiring of Isaac Jennings to the athletics administration team Thursday as an assistant athletic director.