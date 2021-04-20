Six Warriors land on inaugural All-Conference team

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) has announced the 2021 Women’s Flag Football All-Conference selections and individual award winners as voted on by the head coaches with six Midland players earning honors in the first season of the sport at the collegiate level.

Casey Thompson, junior from Omaha, Nebraska, earned honors on both sides of the ball. She was a first-team selection at linebacker defensively and was a second-team selection at wide receiver on the offensive side.

Ta’Zhay Wyche, a freshman from Anchorage, Alaska, earned first-team honors at running back.

Honorable mentions for the Warriors were:

Mikaela Nunez (Fr., Las Vegas, Nevada) – Quarterback

Spencer Mauk (Fr., Parrish, Florida) – Center

Allison Maulfair (Fr., Bradenton, Florida) – Defensive Back

JaNasia Spand (Fr., Las Vegas, Nevada) – Defensive Back

Ottawa University swept the individual all-conference awards. Madysen Carrera was named the 2021 KCAC Player of the Year. Alyssa Linkous of Ottawa was named the KCAC Offensive Player of the Year and Abby Brown of Ottawa was selected as the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.