Slow start dooms Midland women

A slow start doomed the Midland women Saturday against Morningside with the Warriors falling 73-51 to the Mustangs.

The Warriors are now 3-12 overall and 1-9 in the GPAC. Morningside improved its record to 10-6 and 5-5 in the conference.

The Mustangs took an early advantage with a 12-2 start to the game sparked by a three-pointer on their opening possession.

A 5-0 push by the Warriors delayed the visitors momentarily before they closed the quarter with a 10-3 run. After ten minutes, Morningside led 22-10 and had a firm grip on the game.

Erin Foxhall opened up the second quarter with a basket for Midland. The teams traded baskets for a while before Gabby Beauperthuy sparked a 5-0 run with a layup and then a trip to the foul line. The Warriors played nearly even with the Mustangs in the second (17-15) and trailed by 14 heading to the break.

After intermission, the Mustangs turned up the heat with their full-court press.

Morningside forced 10 turnovers in the quarter and saw their lead rise to as many as 21. The Warriors battled back as they matched the defensive intensity. An 11-0 run by Midland cut the deficit to 46-36 at the midway point. Morningside was able to get a little bit of breathing room for the final quarter as they closed on a 10-5 run.

The Warriors' shooting evaporated in the fourth as they went on a combined 2-for-12 from the field. The Mustangs’ pressure forced five steals in the final period as they capped off the 73-51 victory.

Leading the Warriors in scoring were Beauperthuy and Emma Shepard with 10 points each off the bench. Rubie Klausen nearly joined them in double figures with eight points, also off the bench. Morningside’s starters combined for 54 points with four of the five registering double-digits.

For the game, the Warriors shot 17-for-54 (31.5%), with 36 points from the bench. Morningside shot 27-for-59 (45.8%) and held a narrow edge in rebounding (36 to 34). Twenty-three turnovers by Midland translated into 27 points.

Midland (3-12, 1-9 GPAC) will travel to Mitchell, South Dakota this Wednesday. They’ll take on Dakota Wesleyan (10-5, 4-5 GPAC) inside the World’s Only Corn Palace. The mid-week conference game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on January 11.