HASTINGS -- Carlos Pineyro's two-run single in the eighth inning put Hastings ahead for good and the Sodbusters went on to defeat the Fremont Moo 11-9 on Thursday night.
Hastings scored four runs in the seventh to tie it at 8. Fremont got a run in the top of the eighth. Jack Simonsen singled and advanced to third on the strength of two wild pitches. Justin Ledgerwood followed with a RBI single.
The Sodbusters rallied in the bottom of the inning. Drew Bailey and Grant Schmidt singled. The runners advanced on Ryan McDonald's sacrifice bunt. Moo pitcher Nate Jenkins struck out Will Richardson before Pineyro singled. JD Barrett followed with a run-scoring triple to make it a two-run deficit.
Fremont threatened in the ninth against reigning Expedition League Pitcher of the Year Trey Kissack. Dillon Sears singled and advanced to second on an error by the center fielder. A wild pitch moved Sears to third. With two out, Simonsen walked, but Kissack got Brock Reller on a fly out to end the game.
Trailing 3-0, the Moo struck for six runs in the top of the sixth. Fremont sent 10 batters to the plate with Reller, Ledgerwood, Peter Carlson and Simonsen collecting singles in the inning.
The Moo got two more runs in the seventh. Ledgerwood led off with a walk before Wilson Ehrhardt singled. Carlson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Brendan Duncan brought one run in on a single before Ehrhardt came home to make it 8-4.
Pineyro and Barrett had RBI doubles to help Hastings tie in the bottom of the seventh.
Legerwood recorded three of the Moo's 13 hits. Ehrhardt and Simonsen had two hits each.
Moo starter Kale Parks worked six innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits and a walk. He struck out three. Jenkins took the loss. He allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and a walk in two innings. He struck out one.
Hunter Kelchner got the win in relief. Kissack earned the save with a scoreless inning of relief.
The two teams played a game Friday night in Fremont, but results weren't available at press time.