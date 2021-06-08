Speakers announced for Fremont's Big Red Blitz stop

Details for June 16’s Big Red Blitz are in, and the Nebraska athletic director is headed west.

Nebraska announced 10 groups that are covering 20 locations for the event, which is meant to get Husker coaches and administrators in front of fans person-to-person again for the first time since before the pandemic.

Athletic director Bill Moos is headed all the way out to Scottsbluff and Alliance, while football coach Scott Frost will be in North Platte and Kearney.

Capacity for each event, according to a Nebraska news release, is limited and fans are going to be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Blitz will hit Fremont at 4 p.m. with OLB coach Mike Dawson, Assoc. AD Matt Davison and Bowling coach Paul Klempa convening at Christensen Field Auditorium.

Here are the groups and where they’re headed:

Group 1

11 a.m. MT—Alliance (Newberry’s) Athletic director Bill Moos

3 p.m. MT—Scottsbluff (Gering Civic Center) MBB asst. Armon Gates and Wrestling coach Mark Manning

Group 2