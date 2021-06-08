Speakers announced for Fremont's Big Red Blitz stop

Details for June 16’s Big Red Blitz are in, and the Nebraska athletic director is headed west.
Nebraska announced 10 groups that are covering 20 locations for the event, which is meant to get Husker coaches and administrators in front of fans person-to-person again for the first time since before the pandemic.
Athletic director Bill Moos is headed all the way out to Scottsbluff and Alliance, while football coach Scott Frost will be in North Platte and Kearney.
Capacity for each event, according to a Nebraska news release, is limited and fans are going to be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Blitz will hit Fremont at 4 p.m. with OLB coach Mike Dawson, Assoc. AD Matt Davison and Bowling coach Paul Klempa convening at Christensen Field Auditorium.
Here are the groups and where they’re headed:
Group 1
11 a.m. MT—Alliance (Newberry’s) Athletic director Bill Moos
3 p.m. MT—Scottsbluff (Gering Civic Center) MBB asst. Armon Gates and Wrestling coach Mark Manning
Group 2
11 a.m. MT—Chadron (Country Kitchen) Volleyball coach John Cook
4 p.m. MT—Valentine (Bolo Brewing Company) DL coach Tony Tuioti, MBB assistant Matt Abdelmassih
Group 3
11 a.m. MT—Ogallala (Open Range Grill) OC Matt Lubick
3 p.m. MT—Imperial (Broken Arrow Cellars) MBB special assistant Doc Sadler, Deputy AD Garrett Klassy
Group 4
11:30 a.m.—North Platte (N.P.C.C. Gym) Football HC Scott Frost
2:30 p.m.—Kearney (Younes Conference Center South) MBB asst. Nate Loenser, Associate AD Ben Murray
Group 5
12 p.m.—Columbus (Frankfort Square) WBB HC Amy Williams
4 p.m.—David City (Butler County Fair Grounds) DC Erik Chinander, QB coach Mario Verduzco
Group 6
12 p.m.—Grand Island (Bosselman Conference Center) MBB HC Fred Hoiberg
4 p.m.—Hastings (Lochland Country Club) DB coach Travis Fisher, Deputy AD John Johnson
Group 7
12 p.m.—Norfolk (Midtown Events Center) OL coach Greg Austin
4 p.m.—Fremont (Christensen Field Auditorium) OLB coach Mike Dawson, Assoc. AD Matt Davison, Bowling coach Paul Klempa
Group 8
12 p.m.—Lexington (The Nautical Rose at Johnson Lake) TE coach Sean Beckton
4 p.m.—Holdrege (JB’s Sports Bar and Grill) MBB player devel. Buzzy Caruthers
Group 9
12 p.m.—Loup City (Community Center) RB coach Ryan Held
4:30 p.m.—Broken Bow (Kinkader Brewing) Strength coach Zach Duval, Off. Analyst Ron Brown
Group 10
12 p.m.—South Sioux City (Covington Golf Course) ILB coach Barrett Ruud
3 p.m.—West Point (West Point High School) WBB asst. Chuck Love, Baseball HC Will Bolt