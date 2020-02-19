Splichal picks up lone win for MU women's tennis team

The Midland University women’s tennis team kicked off the spring portion of its schedule over the weekend with three matches held inside the Fremont YMCA.
The Warriors suffered a 6-1 loss to Tabor College on Friday before being swept by McPherson and Southwestern on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
Sophomore Elyse Splichal was the lone winner for Midland. She won her singles match with Tabor’s Tessa Isaac. Splichal won 6-4 and 7-5 to earn the first team point for the Warriors’ this spring.
Sophomore Jericha Fox played a tough match against Southwestern’s Meganne Nihart on Sunday but lost 6-4 and 7-5.
Midland, which lists just four players on its roster, plays next on Thursday versus Sterling College in Lincoln. Doubles matches are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.