Sullivan earns Second-Team All-GPAC honors

Three Midland women's basketball players were named to the Great Plains Athletic Conference All-Conference teams led by a Second-Team nod for Makenna Sullivan.
Peyton Wingert and Lexis Haase were both named honorable mentions.
Former Oakland-Craig star and current Briar Cliff freshman Kennedy Benne was named one of the three Defensive Players of the Year in addition to Morningside's Faith Meyer and Noelle Josephson of Jamestown.
Morningside's Sierra Mitchell was named the GPAC Player of the year and the Mustang's head coach Jamie Sale took home the Coach of the Year honor.
Dakota Wesleyan's Haidyn Pitsch earned the Freshman of the Year award.
2020-21 GPAC All-Conference Teams
First-Team
Sammy Blum, Northwestern
Taylor Cockerill, Concordia
Hannah DeMars, Jamestown
Sierra Mitchell, Morningside
Sophia Peppers, Morningside
Haidyn Pitsch, Dakota Wesleyan
Taysha Rushton, Concordia
Molly Schany, Northwestern
Konnor Sudmann, Briar Cliff
Ashtyn Verbeek, Dordt
Second-Team
Madelyn Deitchler, Briar Cliff
Erika Feenstra, Dordt
Karly Gustafson, Dordt
Haylee Heits, Doane
Matti Reiner, Dakota Wesleyan
Taylor Rodenburgh, Morningside
Kaitlyn Schmit, Hastings
Payton Slaughter, Briar Cliff
Makenna Sullivan, Midland
Kia Tower, Jamestown
Honorable Mention
Briar Cliff - Kennedy Benne, Mya Hendry
College of Saint Mary - Honnah Leo, Clare Lewandowski
Concordia - Mackenzie Koepke, Rylee Pauli
Dakota Wesleyan - Jada Campbell, Kaylee Kirk
Doane - Madison Davis
Dordt - Bailey Beckman
Hastings - Carley Leners
Midland - Peyton Wingert, Lexis Haase