Sullivan earns Second-Team All-GPAC honors

Three Midland women's basketball players were named to the Great Plains Athletic Conference All-Conference teams led by a Second-Team nod for Makenna Sullivan.

Peyton Wingert and Lexis Haase were both named honorable mentions.

Former Oakland-Craig star and current Briar Cliff freshman Kennedy Benne was named one of the three Defensive Players of the Year in addition to Morningside's Faith Meyer and Noelle Josephson of Jamestown.

Morningside's Sierra Mitchell was named the GPAC Player of the year and the Mustang's head coach Jamie Sale took home the Coach of the Year honor.

Dakota Wesleyan's Haidyn Pitsch earned the Freshman of the Year award.

2020-21 GPAC All-Conference Teams

First-Team

Sammy Blum, Northwestern

Taylor Cockerill, Concordia

Hannah DeMars, Jamestown

Sierra Mitchell, Morningside

Sophia Peppers, Morningside

Haidyn Pitsch, Dakota Wesleyan

Taysha Rushton, Concordia