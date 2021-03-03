 Skip to main content
Sullivan earns Second-Team All-GPAC honors
FRE_120820_Midland WBB_p2.jpg

Midland's Makenna Sullivan goes up for a lay-up in the third quarter of the Lady Warriors 84-77 loss to Morningside Saturday.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Three Midland women's basketball players were named to the Great Plains Athletic Conference All-Conference teams led by a Second-Team nod for Makenna Sullivan.

Peyton Wingert and Lexis Haase were both named honorable mentions. 

Former Oakland-Craig star and current Briar Cliff freshman Kennedy Benne was named one of the three Defensive Players of the Year in addition to Morningside's Faith Meyer and Noelle Josephson of Jamestown. 

Morningside's Sierra Mitchell was named the GPAC Player of the year and the Mustang's head coach Jamie Sale took home the Coach of the Year honor. 

Dakota Wesleyan's Haidyn Pitsch earned the Freshman of the Year award. 

2020-21 GPAC All-Conference Teams

First-Team

Sammy Blum, Northwestern

Taylor Cockerill, Concordia 

Hannah DeMars, Jamestown

Sierra Mitchell, Morningside 

Sophia Peppers, Morningside

Haidyn Pitsch, Dakota Wesleyan

Taysha Rushton, Concordia

Molly Schany, Northwestern

Konnor Sudmann, Briar Cliff

Ashtyn Verbeek, Dordt

Second-Team 

Madelyn Deitchler, Briar Cliff

Erika Feenstra, Dordt

Karly Gustafson, Dordt

Haylee Heits, Doane

Matti Reiner, Dakota Wesleyan

Taylor Rodenburgh, Morningside

Kaitlyn Schmit, Hastings

Payton Slaughter, Briar Cliff

Makenna Sullivan, Midland

Kia Tower, Jamestown

Honorable Mention

Briar Cliff - Kennedy Benne, Mya Hendry

College of Saint Mary - Honnah Leo, Clare Lewandowski

Concordia - Mackenzie Koepke, Rylee Pauli

Dakota Wesleyan - Jada Campbell, Kaylee Kirk

Doane - Madison Davis

Dordt - Bailey Beckman

Hastings - Carley Leners

Midland - Peyton Wingert, Lexis Haase

Morningside - Faith Meyer, McKenna Sims, Chloe Lofstrom

Mount Marty - Karlee McKinney, Sarah Castaneda

Northwestern - Devyn Kemble, Taylor VanderVelde

Jamestown - Noelle Josephson, Macy Savela

