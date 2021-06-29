Sunfish lambast Moo, 19-7

The Fremont Moo dropped another home contest 19-7 in a makeup game against the Sioux Falls Sunfish (14-15) Monday. After a hot start to the season, the Moo have lost eight of their last ten games and slipped into third place in the Clark Division.

The Sunfish opened up scoring in the second inning, getting out to an early 3-0 lead.

The real damage, however, came in the third and fourth innings, as Sioux Falls erupted for eleven runs between the two frames.

A two-run blast to left-centerfield by Gavin Thompson highlighted the third for the Sunfish, registering their sixth and seventh unanswered runs. The fourth brought even more of a hitting parade for Sioux Falls, along with a handful of pitching miscues by the Moo to launch the Sunfish ahead 15-0.

The Moo (18-11) cut into Sioux Falls’ lead in the bottom of the fourth as Derian Morphew tripled to bring in three runs.

A single by Luke White in the sixth scored Morphew, who reached on a walk, in the fifth . Taylor Howell then doubled to drive in two more, making the score 15-7.

The Moo failed to plate more runs, as Sioux Falls ran away with a 19-7 victory after adding a pair of runs in both the eighth and ninth inning.