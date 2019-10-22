The Midland University’s men’s basketball team opened its 2019-2020 campaign with an 80-78 home loss to Bethany College Saturday night at Wikert Event Center.
The Warriors (0-1) let a 10-point halftime lead slip away as a layup at the buzzer from Bethany’s Ray Miller gave the Swedes the win.
Tied 78-78 with under 20 seconds left and the game Midland decided to try and hold the ball for one final shot. Sophomore guard Malik Martin drove to hoop, but missed a contested jumper with four seconds to play. Bethany’s point guard Isiah Saenz grabbed the rebound and took off down the floor and passed off to Miller who never broke stride and finished the layup just as the clock hit zero.
Miller’s final bucket finished off a solid day for the junior as he totaled 10 points, three rebounds, three blocks, two steals, and two assists.
The Warriors got off to a slow start and found themselves down by as many as 10 points midway through the first half. A three-pointer from Martin with just under nine minutes to play in the half sparked a 12-2 run for Midland that brought them back to a tie with close to six minutes left in the half.
Junior Ryan Williams took over for Midland in the final four minutes of the half hitting four three-pointers and scored 16 of Midland’s final 18 points in the half for a 48-38 lead at the break.
In his first action in nearly a year, Williams led the Warriors with 31 points in the game and also grabbed seven rebounds.
You have free articles remaining.
Williams’ hot streak was big for the Warriors, but they couldn’t keep that pace going into the second half. The shots didn’t fall for Midland out of the break, and the Swedes quickly got back into the game with an 18-5 run to open the half, putting them up 56-53.
Bethany’s second-half lead grew to as high as six points with close to seven minutes to play, but a pair of free throws from sophomore Bowen Sandquist sparked an 8-1 run to put Midland back in front. That run got the offense going as the Warriors managed to grow a six-point lead of their own on a Sandquist 3 with just over two minutes to play.
Sandquist’s 3, however, was Midland’s final field goal of the game as the Swedes stormed back on 3s from Saenz and Miller, along with a free throw for Dalton Smyres to go up 78-77 with a minute to go.
Freshman Kylan Smallwood sank a free throw with 50 seconds remaining to tie the game at 78-78, and the Warriors got a stop of the defensive end to set up the last shot of regulation. Instead, it was the Swedes who got the last-second shot and the win.
Lavaris Duncan led the Swedes with 16 points of 7-for-9 shooting from the field while Saenz notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists. Freshman guard Jake Rueschhoff added 10 points and six assists.
The Warriors shot just 34.3% (23-for-67) from the field. Jake Rueschhoff added 10 points while Smallwood chipped in nine and Sandquist and Martin added eight apiece. Midland outrebounded the Swedes 49-31 and was led by Smallwood’s nine boards. Rueschhoff led the team with nine assists.
Midland is back in action at 7 p.m. this Saturday when they take on Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, Kansas.