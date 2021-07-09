The Moo offense continues to hit home runs at unprecedented rate

What is the secret to hitting home runs?

According to Fremont Moo and Expedition League home run leader, Brock Reller, it’s not trying to hit them at all.

“Believe it or not, I don’t go up there looking for home runs, I just try to put my best swing out there and hit the ball hard,” Reller said. “Sometimes I get some elevation on it and sometimes I don’t. If it goes out, well it goes out.

“Really, I am just looking for a nice hard-hit barrel.”

The long ball has been an integral part of the Moo’s offense this season as Fremont leads all of the Expedition League in hits that leave the yard.

Fremont has racked up 49 homers through 34 games as of Wednesday and have recorded at least one one home run in over half of their 25 wins this season.

The Moo need just two more home runs to match the program’s single season mark of 51 set in 2019.

Reller leads the team and league with 12 blasts, including a solo shot in the Moo’s win Wednesday.

Eighteen different Moo batters have logged a dinger on the season and four rank inside the top 10 in the league in doing so.