Third quarter slump seals loss in home opener

  • Updated
  • 0
FRE_112222_Midland WBB_p1.jpg

Midland's Erin Prusa takes a shot in the first quarter of the Warriors 75-61 loss to Jamestown Saturday.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

The Midland women’s basketball team dropped its home opener 75-61 to Jamestown Saturday.

“We’ve just got to get more consistent offensively,” said Midland coach Shawn Gilbert. “Overall we played pretty well defensively and executed our game plan.”

Midland had the early advantage as Kennedy Darner was the first to put points on the board, but Jamestown was quick to respond. The Warriors had momentum on their side for most of the opening period. After ten minutes of action, they led 17-15 over the Jimmies.

The Warriors opened the second quarter with a 6-0 run and looked to be in control as their lead blossomed to eight points, 23-15. Jamestown battled back with long-range shots, nailing four three-pointers in the quarter.

They never surpassed the Warriors the half ended with Midland leading, 35-34.

Midland’s offensive production ground to a halt in the third quarter as the Warriors went nearly seven minutes without a made basket—with the lone points in the stretch coming from a pair of free throws by Emma Sheppard.

Sheppard scored eight of her 16 points in the frame

In the fourth, Jamestown’s lead grew to as many as 16 on two occasions before settling on a final score of 75-61.

“You can’t score 26 points in a half in this league and be in a position to win, the teams are just too good,” Gilbert said.

For the game, the Jimmies shot 44.4% from behind the arc, making 12-of-27 shots from distance. Midland could only manage three triples, shooting 3-of-15 (20%). Jamestown also controlled the glass, outrebounding the Warriors 37 to 21.

Erin Prusa matched Shepard’s 16 points while Darner added 12 to round out the double-digit scorers.

Prusa and Gabby Beauperthuy led the team in rebounds with four each. Darner had a team-high three assists on the night.

Midland (2-4, 0-2 GPAC) will continue conference play with a game against Northwestern (6-0, 2-0 GPAC) on Tuesday night.

The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start on November 22 in Fremont.

