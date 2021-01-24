Third quarter surge not enough for Lady Warriors

A third quarter surge wasn't enough for Midland as the Lady Warriors fell against No. 11-ranked Morningside 82-60 Saturday on the road.
Morningside scored the first four points of the game and they never looked back as the Warriors trailed the rest of the game.
The teams traded baskets throughout the opening quarter as Midland cut the Mustangs lead down to two points. Morningside would close out the quarter with a 6-3 run though to extend their lead back out to 24-18.
The second quarter consisted of several missed shots and a combined 11 turnovers between the two teams.
Midland scored just nine points in the quarter shooting 3-for-14 (21.4%) from the floor. The Warriors would go into halftime trailing the Mustangs 37-29.
Morningside came out in the third quarter and hit back-to-back shots, growing their lead to 16.
Midland fought back with an 18-6 run. They hit four three-pointers in their run with back-to-back threes from Lexis Haase and one three-pointer from Emma Shepard and Kennedy Darner each.
Makenna Sullivan and Katy Gathje also added points to the board by making a pair of layups.
The Warriors closed out the third quarter only down by six, 52-46 while outscoring Morningside 19-13.
Haase would knock down another three-pointer to start out the fourth quarter to cut the Mustangs’ lead to three.
After trading a couple of baskets, the Mustangs went on a 25-5 tear to end the game. Morningside outscored the Warriors 30-14 in the fourth quarter knocking down five three-pointers along the way.
They outshot Midland from the floor, behind the arch, and at the free-throw line. They also won the rebound battle 40-35 and the turnover battle 21-13.
Everyone that entered the game for Midland scored with Haase leading the way with 13 points. Gathje also scored in the double-digits for Midland with 11 points.
Midland (12-8, 9-8 GPAC) will have a quick turnaround as they host Mount Marty (4-15, 2-14 GPAC) in a 6:00 p.m. game inside Wikert Event Center on Wednesday, January 27.
The Warriors won the first meeting 75-47 back on November 24, 2020.