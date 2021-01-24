Third quarter surge not enough for Lady Warriors

A third quarter surge wasn't enough for Midland as the Lady Warriors fell against No. 11-ranked Morningside 82-60 Saturday on the road.

Morningside scored the first four points of the game and they never looked back as the Warriors trailed the rest of the game.

The teams traded baskets throughout the opening quarter as Midland cut the Mustangs lead down to two points. Morningside would close out the quarter with a 6-3 run though to extend their lead back out to 24-18.

The second quarter consisted of several missed shots and a combined 11 turnovers between the two teams.

Midland scored just nine points in the quarter shooting 3-for-14 (21.4%) from the floor. The Warriors would go into halftime trailing the Mustangs 37-29.

Morningside came out in the third quarter and hit back-to-back shots, growing their lead to 16.

Midland fought back with an 18-6 run. They hit four three-pointers in their run with back-to-back threes from Lexis Haase and one three-pointer from Emma Shepard and Kennedy Darner each.

Makenna Sullivan and Katy Gathje also added points to the board by making a pair of layups.