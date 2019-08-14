Wayne State College linebacker Tyler Thomsen is receiving preseason recognition from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
The Fremont Bergan graduate is listed as the Wildcats' Defensive Player to Watch this season. Tight end Conner Paxton of Stuart is the Wayne State Offensive Player to Watch, according to the league.
Thomsen, a 6-1 225-pound senior linebacker, is coming off a solid junior season. He led the conference in tackles per game (10.9) and earned first-team All-NSIC South Division honors. He was also named a Don Hansen NCAA Division II third-team All-American.
Thomsen finished the season with 120 total tackles, blocked two kicks, had 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack.
The former Bergan standout told the Tribune last fall that he was happy to play a full season after missing the second half of the 2017 season due to a hairline fracture of his tibia.
"I was really happy with the way I played," he said. "It was nice to play all 11 games compared to suffering an injury midway through like (in 2017). Overall, our season could've been better, but we definitely showed some potential."
The Wildcats finished 3-8 in 2018, but had several close games. They finished sixth in the NSIC South Division, including 2-5 in league play.
Thomsen's 2018 season was highlighted by a 42-35 win over Upper Iowa where he recorded 15 tackles and intercepted a pass.
In a poll of Northern Sun coaches, the Wildcats were picked to finish 13th overall and sixth in the South Division for 2019. Minnesota State was picked to win the league with 224 points and 14 first-place votes. Minnesota Duluth was tabbed second with 208 and the other two votes.
Wayne State finished with 73 points -- just six behind Southwest Minnesota State and Upper Iowa, who were tied with 79.
The Wildcats are scheduled to open their season at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at Winona State. Wayne State's home opener is Sept. 14 against Southwest Minnesota State.