Three Lady Warriors receive All-GPAC honors

The 2020 GPAC Women’s Soccer All-Conference team features the Midland players this season.

The Lady Warriors are represented by Dana Gomez, Brittany Llanes, and Rachel Thigpen.

“After a challenging fall where the ladies were forced to deal with unprecedented circumstances, we are happy to see Brittany, Dana, and Rachel recognized by the conference coaches,” said Midland coach Greg Jarosik. “We are looking forward to a return to the field this March in preparation for the conference tournament this April.”

The Warriors went 5-4-3 overall and in conference play this fall and will be the 7th-seed in the postseason tournament set for this spring.

Gomez, a freshman from La Verne, California, was named to the All-GPAC Second Team. She leads the Warriors in goals with 6 on the season, playing in 10 games thus far. Nationally, she ranks 27th in shots per game with an average of 4.5 attempts per contest.

Llanes, a junior from Long Beach, California, earned second team all-conference honors for the second consecutive year after being an honorable mention her freshman year. This season she has been a key piece to the Warriors’ attack, leading the team with 50 shots (26 on goal) while scoring 3 goals and assisting on 3 others.