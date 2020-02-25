Three MU wrestlers place in GPAC tournament

Three Midland University men’s wrestlers placed at the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championships Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Warriors, who dealt with injuries and low numbers all year, finished 9th as a team.

A trio of wrestlers placed sixth for the Warriors in their respective divisions.

“This was the toughest and most challenging season that I enjoyed so much,” commented head coach Larry Nugent. “With no one seeded to place at the conference, we nailed three sixth-place finishes. It feels good to finish strong.”

Prestin Vondra was sixth at 141 pounds. The freshman from Tilden dropped his opening match to the eventual champion but then picked up back-to-back wins by fall in the consolation bracket. He pinned Frankie Deloa of Doane (2:51) and then Antonio Ruiz of Jamestown (4:33). In the consolation semifinals, he lost by tech fall and then suffered defeat in the fifth-place match as well.