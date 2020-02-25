Three MU wrestlers place in GPAC tournament

Three Midland University men’s wrestlers placed at the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championships Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa.
The Warriors, who dealt with injuries and low numbers all year, finished 9th as a team.
A trio of wrestlers placed sixth for the Warriors in their respective divisions.
“This was the toughest and most challenging season that I enjoyed so much,” commented head coach Larry Nugent. “With no one seeded to place at the conference, we nailed three sixth-place finishes. It feels good to finish strong.”
Prestin Vondra was sixth at 141 pounds. The freshman from Tilden dropped his opening match to the eventual champion but then picked up back-to-back wins by fall in the consolation bracket. He pinned Frankie Deloa of Doane (2:51) and then Antonio Ruiz of Jamestown (4:33). In the consolation semifinals, he lost by tech fall and then suffered defeat in the fifth-place match as well.
Dylan Buschow, a senior from Blue Hill, also earned a sixth-place finish. The 184-pounder dropped a narrow 4-3 decision in his first match of the tournament. He then rebounded with a close win of his own by defeating Ryan Sanchez of Jamestown 2-1 in the consolation bracket to advance to the semifinal round. He dropped a 2-0 decision in the semis and then lost 3-0 in the fifth-place match.
Devin Brown, a sophomore from Alamogordo, NM, placed sixth in the 197-pound division. He responded from an opening-round pin with a pin of his own over Seth Solano of Doane (2:39). In the semifinals of the consolation bracket he saw his tournament come to a close as he was forced to retire due to an injury. The same injury kept him from taking the mat in the fifth-place bout as well.
Midland’s season comes to a close for the 2019-20 season. The Warriors are expected to return nearly their entire team next season, with a new recruiting class on the way.