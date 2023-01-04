With the calendars now turned to 2023, let's look back at the top 22 moments of 2022 before closing that chapter of Fremont-area athletics.

Team Performances

1 - Finally at the top

The Fremont girls basketball team finally reached the pinnacle of Class A, claiming the 2022 state title with a 37-30 win over Lincoln Southwest, capping off a 27-2 season that saw the Tigers win the HAC tournament title, the A-2 district title and set the program record for wins in a season.

The Tigers leaned heavily on its senior group of Taylor McCabe, Macy Bryant, Bella Keaton and Sarah Sheppard to secure the program’s first state championship.

2 - Fremont boys track claims 8th state title

Fremont rode the depth of their middle- and long-distance runners to the top of the team standings with 84 points, holding off challenges from Omaha Central and Lincoln East to secure the Class A crown.

The Tigers produced two relay state titles and two individual champions to take home the team trophy.

Fremont’s 4x400m crew of Micah Moore, Drew Sellon, Braden Taylor and Tyson Baker put the bow on the crown with a win in the final race of the meet in 3:22.68.

The boys 4x800m team of Baker, Paulo Murrieta Torres, Nolan Miller and Taylor turned in a time of 7:48.81, two seconds off the Class A state meet.

Sellon also won the Class A and all-gold pole vault title, winning on jumps with a final height of 15'.

Baker earned Fremont's other individual championship, coming out of lane seven to take the 400m title with a time of 49.72.

3 - Death, Taxes, Tigers

Nearly everyone in the state pegged this fall to be a rebuilding year for the Fremont boys cross country team. You're not suppose to be able to lose four Division I runners and just pick up where you left off.

The Tigers didn't care.

Sparked by sophomore Juan Gonzalez, who went on to win the individual state title, and junior Wes Pleskac Fremont tallied 72 points to claim the crown, well clear of runners-up Millard West (105) and Gretna (108).

The efforts of senior Caleb Sund, the fifth Tiger to cross the finish line, that sealed the deal with a 31st place finish as the Wildcats led the team standings through four runners.

As a program, it’s title No. 11 for the Tigers, the most by any Class A program, breaking a tie Lincoln Southwest.

It’s also the first time since 1999 that a Class A school has won three-straight boys titles.

4 - Fremont hockey wins state championship

A triple-overtime thriller earned Fremont its first ever state championship.

Ty Hallberg played the hero for the Tigers, netting a hat-trick including the game winner to give Fremont a 4-3 win over Millard West.

The Wildcats erased a 3-1 Fremont lead in the third period to force the overtime periods.

5 - Bergan girls notch fifth-straight volleyball championship game appearance

A year with high expectations for the Knights concluded with Bergan reaching the Class C-2 state championship game, the fifth-straight year the program had reached the title bout.

Bergan was swept by Lincoln Lutheran 25-18, 25-22, 25-15, ending the year with a 33-5 record.

The Knights senior class ended their volleyball careers playing in four state championship games with two players - Rebecca Baker and Addie Gilfry - playing in game all four years.

6 - Bergan Girls basketball takes third

The Bergan girls basketball team had another successful trip to Lincoln in 2022, reaching the Class D-1 semifinals and ending the year with a third place finish - the fourth-straight trophy the program has captured.

The Knights, who beat Hartington Cedar Catholic 60-39 in the final game of the year, ended the year with a 20-7 record, the first time the program has reached 20 wins under head coach Nate Pribnow.

7 - First State Bank wins third-straight district title

The First State Bank seniors captured the program's third-straight district title over the summer, rebounding from the consolation bracket to beat Judds Brothers/Lincoln Northeast twice in the championship series.

Post 20 beat Judds Brothers 10-1 and 9-1 in the final day of the tournament after taking an 8-3 loss to the same team two day prior.

First State Bank went 24-10 during the season and for the first time in program history, sent all seven seniors on to play college baseball.

8 - Midland volleyball takes Jamestown to five sets

The final GPAC match-up of the season between Midland and Jamestown, coming four rounds deep into the NAIA national tournament, had everything a volleyball fan could ask for.

A five set thriller that featured three back-and-forth evenly matched sets, a set apiece where each side showed its utter dominance.

The Warriors fell short of knocking off the eventual national champions, losing 3-2 (26-24, 15-25, 25-10, 18-25, 12-15).

Midland finished the year at 28-5, after a rollercoaster season. The Warriors ranked the top five of the NAIA Coaches’ Poll all season, including two weeks at the No. 1 spot. The squad's 14-2 record in the GPAC matches is the best conference record ever for the program.

9 - Midland women’s hockey plays for national title

The Midland women's hockey team turned in a banner 20-8-1 year in 2022, reaching the ACHA Women's Division I national title game.

The Warriors fell 5-1 to top-seeded Liberty University with Maxine Mass scoring the lone game for Midland.

The 20 wins over division one teams are the most in program history and tie the team record in total wins (2018-19) and sets a new record for season-winning-percentage at .707.

Individual accomplishments

10 - Taylor McCabe rewrites the record books

The early portion of 2022 featured then-Fremont senior Taylor McCabe rewriting the Tigers’ and the state’s record books.

She broke Jessica Sheppard’s Class A and school record for career points and finished with 2,313 points, third most all time.

McCabe blew past the state’s made three-point record in early February and finished with 389 for her career, becoming the first player in state history to make 100+ three’s in three-straight seasons.

11 - Juan Gonzalez becomes Fremont's 5th individual state champion

Juan Gonzalez stamped his name in the history books at the 2022 Class A state cross country meet, battling through a loaded Class A field to capture his first state title with a time of 15:36.03.

Gonzalez made his move in the final 500m, sprinting past Lincoln Southwest’s Max Myers to become the Tigers first individual champion since 2007.

His title helped Fremont win a Class A record 11th team title and become the first Class A school to win three-straight team titles since 1999.

12 - Baker, Waters, Miller, Taylor set 4x800 state record

On a cloudy day in late April on the Omaha Benson track, Fremont's quartet of seniors Tyson Baker, Carter Waters, Nolan Miller and Braden Taylor stamped their names into state record books with a record-breaking 4x800m run.

The all-out effort by the foursome resulted in an eight-lap time of 7:42.42, two seconds faster than the previous Class A and all-Class record for the state which stood for 17 seconds.

13 - Kelly Flynn reaches 600 career wins

Fremont’s head coach notched his record at the 11th hour of 2022 with the Tigers throttling Grand Island in the HAC consolation game on Dec. 29.

The Tigers head coach has amassed 92 win in his five years with Fremont with the bulk of Flynn's win coming during his time with South Sioux City.

He is one of two active coaches to reach the milestone, along with DC West’s Russ Ninemire (621 wins). Former Lincoln Southeast coach John Larsen tops the all-time standings with 638 wins.

14 - Kucera sweeps shot put titles, Reitzell wins indoor high jump

Fremont-native Dylan Kucera captured a pair of national championships in 2022, winning both the indoor and outdoor shot put title.

Kucera dominated the field at the indoor competition, landing the five furthest of the event. The winning throw checked in at 18.21m, a full meter ahead of second place.

It was his third-straight indoor crown, becoming just the second Warrior and 31st athlete in NAIA history to win three-straight individual titles.

In the spring, Kucera was similarly dominant, turning in a throw of 18.16m in the shot put —besting the field by a full meter, again — to secure the only medal missing from his college haul.

At the indoor competition, Shannon Reitzell successfully defended his title, wining on jumps with a height of 2.10m.

15 - Koa McIntyre goes gold, twice

Then-Bergan senior capped his Knight career in style, going out with a pair of individual state championships in the Class C 100m and 200m races.

McIntyre ran a 10.89 to claim the 100m crown and a 21.89 in the 200m, going out a champion in both events.

16 - Fremont girls 4x800m, 4x400m take All-Class Gold

The Tigers 4x800m squad, made up by seniors Taylor McCabe, Elli Dahl, Lucy Dillon and freshman Mattie Dalton, turned in a time of 9:17.34 – a new school record, breaking the previous record set by last year’s state championship team.

The Tigers 4x400m relay team of Sydney Glause, McCabe, Dillon and Tania Gleason blazed a 3:59.39 to win the event title.

Fremont just beat out Millard West for the event win, as Gleason’s lean at the finish line resulted in her finishing .04 seconds ahead of the Wildcats’ anchor leg, allowing the Tigers to finish runner-up in the team standings.

17 - Mendlik, Baker win first doubles medal since 2008

Fremont's No. 2 doubles team of Adisyn Mendlik and Rebecca Baker became the first Tigers double team to capture a state medal since 2008, finishing sixth at the 2022 Class A state tournament.

The pair went 3-2 at the state tournament and finished the year with a record of 23-10.

18 - Cal Janke claims Bergan’s all-time wrestling win record

Then-Bergan senior Cal Janke became the all-time winningest wrestler in Knights history with his 147th win with a forfeit win against Plainview during a home duel.

He ended his career with 159 wins and a third place finish at 160 pounds in Class C.

19 - Fremont secures first girl’s wrestling state medalist/qualifiers

The Fremont girls wrestling program made the most the first year of NSAA-sanctioned girls wrestling, sending three wrestlers to the state tournament.

EJ Moackler and Julissa Guerrero represented the Tigers at 235 pounds while Eny Bravo advanced at 185 pounds.

Moackler, the Class A-1 distirct champion, became Fremont's first medalist in the sanctioned-era, finishing sixth.

20 - Wes Ferguson wins pair of 800m titles

Fremont-native Wes Ferguson showcased the town's prowess in the 800m to the national stage during 2022, winning both the indoor and outdoor Division II national title for Nebraska-Kearney.

He ran a 1:50.5 to claim the indoor title and a 1:50.61 to win the outdoor title

He also set a new Division II all-time record in the 1,000-meter run (2:23.80) in mid-January 1:50.05 in the finals

21 - Fremont girls swimming sends three relays to finals

The 2022 state swim meet saw Fremont advance all three girls relay teams to a finals event for the first time in program history.

The Tigers 200-yard freestyle relay squad as well as the 400-yard freestyle relay team reached in the finals while the 200-yard medley relay group earned a spot in the consolation finals.

Karsen Jesse, Lucy Dillon, Madelyn Buck and Elisabeth Meyer finished sixth in 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:39.38 while Jesse, Dillon Madelyn Buck and Ryleigh Schroeter earned a fourth place finish in the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 3:37.61.

Jane Busboom, Grace Blick, Schroeter and Meyer took third in the consolation heat of the 200-yard medley relay.

Fremont's relay success helped the Tigers crack the top 10 in team scoring for the first time in program history as well with a ninth place finish with 102 team points.

22 - Fremont’s Benny Alfaro finishes runner-up at 195

Fremont’s Benny Alfaro (195) finished runner-up in his first appearance in a state championship match, losing a 3-2 decision to Omaha North’s Tyler Stewart, the defending state champ in the weight class.

Alfaro went 36-9 as a junior, making a dark horse run to the state championship match. He's the first Tiger to reach the bout since 2018.