Top-ranked Warriors upset by Hastings in five sets

The Midland volleyball team has now been on both sides of an upset of the No. 1 team in the country.

The Warriors, who reached No. 1 in Wednesday's polls, were upended by Hastings in five sets, losing 19-25, 25-19, 25-21, 16-25, 12-15.

“This was a very disappointing loss for us tonight,” said coach Paul Giesselmann. “This was the first time this year that we did not respond well when facing a little adversity. Even though we weren’t playing well, we were still in a position to win."

After taking a 2-1 lead in the match, the Warriors conceded the fourth set, setting up the winner-take-all race to 15.

Midland got the early jump, leading 9-5 at the midway point of the fifth set.

Hastings, who hit .213 on the night, rallied with a 5-1 run to tie the set at 10-10.

Then shut the door on Midland with a 5-2 run to end the match.

The Warriors drop a match for just the second time this season, falling to 12-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play. Hastings improves to 10-4 and 2-2 in the GPAC.

Since 2011, Midland is 4-10 inside Lynn Farrell Arena.

"The challenge for us now will be how to we respond after a disappointing loss," Giesselmann said. "I think this group of players will respond well and keep working to improve. It is all about November and December, and tonight was a good lesson for us.”

Set one saw the Broncos hit .308 on the attack as they controlled the set from start to finish.

Hastings built an 8-4 that blossomed to 15-7 before a run by the Warriors. MU scored four straight points to cut their deficit in half, but were unable to string together consecutive points the rest of the way to drop the set 25-19.

After switching benches, Midland was able to regroup before the second set. Defensively, the Warriors limited Hasting to a .088 attack percentage while hitting a .176 on their side. Taliyah Flores was featured in the set with six kills. Lauren Williams floored three attacks as the Warriors won 25-19.

With the match knotted up, Midland used a more balanced attack to take the third set.

Flores and Abbey Ringler each had three kills in the set while Cortlyn Schaefer converted on a set-high four kills. The Warriors jumped out to a 4-0 lead behind kills by Ringler and Flores, and a big block by Flores and Lauryn Samuelson.

The Broncos battled back to tie the set several times and things were all tied up at 20-20.

A 3-0 run by the Warriors - kills from Hope Leimbach and Ringler followed by a the duo combining for a block - gave Midland the momentum to take the set.

In the fourth, Hastings worked their way to a 9-5 lead early and kept Midland at arm’s length the entire way.

The Broncos had several sustained runs as they hit .278 for the set with 14 kills and just 4 errors. On the other side of the net, Midland hit .114 on the attack, their lowest of the match, with 7 errors negating 11 kills. H

Statistically, the Warriors hit .153 for the match while the Broncos had a .213 percentage. Flores led the way with 20 kills on 60 swings (.117). Schaefer joined her in double figures with 12 kills on 28 attempts (.250).

Leimbach finished with 49 set assists.

Defensively, Midland had nine blocks at the net. Ringler had a hand on four of them, two assists and two solo stops. On the other side of the net, Hastings had a season-high 17 blocks as a team.

Delanie Vallinch led the way in digs with 17. She was the only Warrior in double digits, with Flores (9) and Brooke Fredrickson (8) the next two highest.

It will be a quick turnaround for Midland (12-2, 2-1 GPAC) as the Warriors prepare to take on Mount Marty (6-5, 1-2 GPAC) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.