The Fremont Moo squandered a late-inning when the Pierre Trappers rallied for a 5-2 lead in the top of the ninth inning and held on for the win in Expedition League play Sunday at Moller Field.
Fremont was unable to spark a rally in the bottom of the ninth and fell to 14-22 on the season.
It was a pitchers duel throughout as both starters worked through eight innings of work with Moo starter James Scurto allowing only one run while striking out 10. Despite not having his best stuff early he battled through and provided a sensational start.
“I didn’t have my best stuff, I was pretty wild for the first several innings,” said Scurto. “But I settled in and was able to have one of my better games that I have had, I think I had like 10 strikeouts which is the most I have ever had in the game so even though we didn’t win I can take my start as a positive and use it going forward.”
On the bump for the Trappers, Jackson Back got the victory firing eight innings while allowing only two runs and striking out five.
The Moo scored two runs on a Luke White solo blast over the left field wall in the first inning, and later, a White sacrifice fly deep to left-center brought home the second and final run.
Scurto surrendered just one run on a Nick Grossman run-scoring single that brought home Alex Gonzales who reached on a single.
The Trappers' four runs in the ninth inning were scored on Moo reliever Nate Jenkins who was brought on in to close out the game.
However, Seth Brewer started the rally with a single and Max Modest followed with a walk. Gonzales moved runners to second and third on a groundout before Michael Herrera reached on a run-scoring error. Grossman then drew a walk and Phelps hit a sac fly that scored a second run after an errant throw from the outfield. A Tate Ellison run-scoring single brought in the Trapper’s fifth and final run of the game.
“We gotta start early and score runs early and put ourselves in control of a game early,” said Moo head coach Shea Bennett. “That puts us in a much more advantageous position for the game and set us up for victory.”
Nathan Morris worked the final inning of work for the Trappers working around a Charley Hesse single to earn the save and seal the victory for Pierre who was able to top the Moo despite a solid start from Scurto.
“Scurto threw another phenomenal outing for us, eight very strong innings and gave us a great chance to win tonight but we just got flat and we didn’t finish well,” said Bennett. “He deserved better than that but that is definitely a positive that I can take away from tonight was another great start by him.”
Fremont won 2 of 3 road games last week. They defeated Hastings 8-4 on July 1 before splitting two games with the Trappers. The Moo lost 11-3 in the opener on July 3 in Pierre but won the next night 6-5 on July 4. The July 5 game between the Moo and Trappers was postponed due to rain. Fremont won the opener of a two-game set against the Trappers at Moller field 19-11 on July 6. Then came Pierre's late-inning rally and win on Sunday.
Fremont built a 13-4 lead after four innings en route to a 19-11 win on Saturday. Tyler Push, McBride and Brock Reller led the 18-hit parade with three apiece. Reller ended with three RBIs on a home run and a double. Push hit a triple and McBride hit a double. Jack Simonson drive in four runs on a home run and a double and Charley Hesse also hit a home run. Justin Ledgerwood added a double. Nolan Guidry got the win going seven innings while allowing seven hits and four walks while striking out seven.
Kale Parks suffered the loss in the opener in Pierre against the Trappers. He allowed 11 runs, all earned on nine hits and six walks while striking out three. Wilson Ehrhardt, White, Brock Reller, Peter Carlson and Dillion Sears all had hits for Fremont. White's was a two-run home run in the first inning.
In the 6-5 win on July 4, Tom Ginther got the win in relief for Fremont. He held the Trappers scoreless in the bottom of the eighth inning before a Ronnie McBride single and a Sears sacrifice fly each scored a run to give the Moo a 6-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. Jenkins closed out the game allowing one run on two hits. White drove in five runs for Fremont on a three-run home run, ground out and a sac fly. McBride had three hits, all singles, in the win.
Michael Attalah struck out eight to get the win over Hastings. Fremont outhit the Sodbusters 12-6. Ehrhardt, McBride, Veloz and Hesse ended with two hits apiece.
The Moo host the Casper Horseheads at Moller Field for a three-game set beginning Tuesday, July 9. All games are set to start at 6:35 p.m.