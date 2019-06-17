PIERRE, S.D. — Peter Carlson’s grand slam on Sunday wasn’t enough to help the Fremont Moo avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of the Pierre Trappers.
Carlson’s grand slam in the top of the first inning helped the Moo break to a 5-0 lead, but the Trappers stormed back to earn a 14-10 victory at Hyde Stadium.
The Moo had their two-game winning streak snapped on Friday as the Trappers picked up an 11-5 win. On Saturday, Pierre edged Fremont 3-2 in 10 innings.
Carlson, who plays for Northwest Missouri State, hit his grand slam to stake the Moo to an early lead, but the Trappers answered with seven runs in the bottom of the first. Nick Altermatt’s two-run home run in the fourth made it 9-5.
The Moo scored a trio of runs in the top of the fifth to close to within 9-8, but back-to-back homers by Alex Gonzales and Altermatt in the fifth helped extend the advantage back to 12-8.
Kyle Nordby got the victory. He allowed seven runs on 4 1/3 innings of work. He also struck out four and walked three. The loss went to Talladega College’s Jadarian Mays. He allowed seven runs on four hits in one inning.
On Saturday, pitcher Kale Parks of the Moo was solid. The Louisiana State Alexandria product only allowed one hit in his eight shutout innings of work, but the Trappers rallied in the ninth.
In the first inning, Kanin Dodge of the Moo tripled and later scored on a ground out by Wilson Ehrhardt. The Moo added another run in the third. Rockey Botello hit his third double of the season before stealing third. Dodge followed with a RBI single.
Cedric Girard relieved Parks in the bottom of the ninth.
Girard hit Altermatt with a pitch before striking out Zane Phelps. After a walk to Tyler Ranel, a passed ball moved runners to second and third.
Billy Moreland then hit a grounder to Carlson at third. Carlson threw to Luke White at first for an out as Altermatt came in to score. On the play, Ranel took off for third. White’s return throw was low and headed into left field allowing the Trappers to tie the game.
In the bottom of the 10th, Michael Herrera knocked in the winning run for the Trappers.
Joseph Brazil worked 2 1/3 innings of relief to get the win while Girard took the loss.
On Friday night, Max Modeste homered and Billy Moreland tripled to help the Trappers break to a 2-0 lead. Fremont rallied as Jack Simonsen blasted his first home run of the season to give the Moo a 3-2 advantage entering the bottom of the fourth.
In the fourth, the Trappers scored three times to regain the advantage. The deficit grew to 8-3 in the fifth as Modeste connected for his second homer of the game — this one a three-run shot.
The Trappers tacked on three more runs in the seventh.
Bobby Meza Jr. took the loss to fall to 1-1 on the season. Simonsen led the Moo’s offense by going 2-for-4. He knocked in four runs.
The Trappers improve to 10-11 with the sweep while the Moo fall to 7-12. Fremont was scheduled to play the Badlands Bigsticks in Dickinson, N.D. on Monday night. The two teams are also scheduled to meet at 7:35 on Tuesday night.