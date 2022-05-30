Trio of Fremont-natives earn All-American track status

Dylan Kucera secured the one of the last medals missing from his track and field collection - an outdoor national championship - Saturday.

The Bergan graduate turned in a throw of 18.16m in the shot put - besting the field by a full meter - to capture the elusive outdoor crown in the event.

The win completes a sweep of the NAIA shot put titles, following his national title indoors in March.

Kucera also earned All-American status in the hammer throw, recording a distance of 59.64m to take fourth.

He also competed in the discus at the national meet, finishing 17th with a best throw of 46.12m.

Kucera wasn't the only Fremont-native to perform at their best on the biggest stage.

Wes Ferguson made history Saturday at the NCAA Division II championships for the Nebraska-Kearney track program, becoming the first Loper to win two national titles in one season.

The Fremont graduate won the outdoor 800m title with a time of 1:50.61, following up his indoor title in the same event.

Ferguson entered the championship race with the 11th fastest preliminary time, earning his spot in the finals with a first heat win.

That time was long forgotten by the time the finals rolled in.

Ferguson made a push at the halfway point of the race to pull up to the front, then found an extra gear in the final 300m to pull away from the nine-man field, running a 52.57 final lap.

UNK's only other two-time national champion was Lance Pfeifer, who won the 2006 outdoor shot put title and the 2007 indoor shot put title.

At the NCAA Division III championships, Nebraska Wesleyan's Avery Decker pulled out a throw of 136' in the finals of the javelin to move up to seventh and earn her first All-American honor.

Midland finished 19th in the NAIA team standings, cracking the top 25 at the national championship meet for the seventh-straight season at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The Warriors also produced two All-Americans in the high jump.

Shandon Reitzell finished fourth, clearing 2.08m, and Ty Cooley tied for seventh, with a height of 2.00m. Ross McMahon nearly made the cut for the medal stand, reaching 2.00m as well, but missed the cut on jumps, clearing the height on his second attempt.

Other Midland competitors included four more athletes competing in field events and another on the track.

William Delay, in the hammer throw, finished 17th with a throw of 53.03.

In the shot put, Alex Herman and Josh Lewis each fouled on their first two attempts before getting a clean mark in the third. Herman threw the shot 15.45m while Lewis cleared 14.67m to place 22nd and 29th, respectively.

Gavin Larson opened the triple jump with a leap of 14.29m to take 21st place.

In the 200m prelims, Adrien Patigny ran a time of 22.29 seconds to finish seventh in his heat and 39th overall.

