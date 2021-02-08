Trio of Lady Warriors place at Grand View Open

Three of four Midland University women wrestlers reached the semifinal round and earned placings at the Grand View Open on Saturday. The Warriors had a pair of third-place winners in Esther Walker and Serenity Durham Goree while Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp won her division.

Walker placed third at 101-pounds going 3-1 on the day. She began her tournament with a 12-2 tech fall victory over Madison Brown of Texas Wesleyan. Then after losing a 10-0 tech fall to eventual champion Nina Pham of Wayland Baptist, she won her final two bouts to secure her placing. She defeated Gabriela Garcia of Brewton-Parker by tech fall (10-0) and then bested Madison Brown for the second time. This time around it was a 12-5 decision.

At 116-pounds Durham Goree went 3-1 on the day en route to placing third. She pinned her first opponent, Hannah Petersen of Jamestown in 3:48 and then suffered her lone defeat, an 11-0 tech fall to division runner-up Josie Bartishofski of Jamestown. Her final two bouts were a 10-0 tech fall over Katherine Heath of Baker and a 2:16 pin of Sydnee McGhee of Missouri Baptist.

Ashlee Palimo’o had a tough outing for the Warriors at 136-pounds. She went 0-2 on the day with a defeat by tie-breaker decision to Remy Vargas of Jamestown and an 11-0 tech fall to Savanna McCutchen of Missouri Valley.