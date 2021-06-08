Trio of Midland softball players earn All-America status

A trio of Midland softball players received postseason recognition with an All-America selection Tuesday.

Katlin Anders and Emily Prai were both named Second-Team All-Americans while Roni Foote was named an Honorable Mention.

Anders, a graduate student from Corona, California, put together a strong final season for the Warriors.

At the plate, she hit .423 with 23 doubles, 12 home runs, a .810 slugging percentage, and a team-best 60 runs batted in.

She ranked 4th in the NAIA in doubles and was 7th in slugging.

Prai, a freshman from Lincoln, Nebraska, started every game for Midland in centerfield and was the leadoff hitter as well.

She led the Warriors in several categories including hits (90), runs (68), triples (8), batting average (.495), and stolen bases (19). At the national level, she led the NAIA in hits per game (1.8) and runs scored per game (1.4), ranked 7th in both hits and triples.

Foote, a freshman from Omaha, Nebraska, also started every game this season. While playing third base, she led the Warriors in home runs this season with 13, was second in both doubles and RBIs with 10 and 55 respectively.

She had a .404 average with a .731 slugging percentage.

