Trio of Moo players combine for shutout
  • Updated
The Fremont Moo shut out the Western Nebraska Pioneers 6-0 Thursday night.

With the victory, the Moo remain two games ahead of the Sioux Falls Sunfish in the Clark Division second-half standings.

Unlike many of their high-scoring matches this season, the Moo controlled the majority of the game with a 1-0 lead.

In the third inning, Tyler Push singled, followed by a walk by Austin Baskin. With Jack Simonsen at the plate, the runners advanced to second and third off a Pioneers’ passed ball. Simonsen then grounded out to score Push for the Moo’s first run.

In the bottom of the seventh, Simonsen led off with a double, and Ryan Koski then knocked an infield single.

Derian Morphew slapped a single to bring both runners home, pushing the Moo’s lead to 3-0. In the next frame, the Moo added three more insurance runs.

Luke White singled to bring in two runs with third coming home off a Western throwing error.

Shea Zetterman ruled the mound for the Moo, blanking the Pioneers over six innings and only allowing three hits and one walk with five strikeouts. Zetterman earned the win, his fourth of the season.

Jackson Gordon and Steven Boyd combined with Zetterman for the shutout, as the Moo pitching staff held the Pioneers to four hits.

Offensively for the Moo, Push, Koski and Trey Nichols led Fremont with two hits each.

