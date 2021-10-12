Trio of Warriors bag weekly honors

Three Midland athletes earned a GPAC weekly honor in their respective sport.

On the gridiron, Dalton Tremayne secured the GPAC Special Teams Player of the Week with a 100 yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the opening play of the day.

Tremayne had limited opportunities to make any more magic happen in the return game catching two punts after the kickoff.

On the pitch, Midland women’s soccer’s keeper Mackenzie Smith secured the defensive player of the week honor.

Smith earned a pair of double-overtime clean sheets this week. Playing a combined 215+ minutes in net, she had 10 saves as Midland defeated Hastings and Northwestern. This season, she has 64 saves in 13 starts.

On the court, Hope Leimbach was named the GPAC Setter of the Week for the fourth time this fall.

Leimbach averaged just under 12 assists per set for the No. 3-ranked Warriors.

On Saturday, she led the third-ranked Midland attack to a .205 hitting percentage in a sweep of No. 15-ranked Northwestern. She added 12 digs in the match and averaged 3.0 digs per set for the week. This season, she is averaging 11.94 assists per set (3rd best in the NAIA).

