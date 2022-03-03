Trio of Warriors earn All-GPAC honors

Laurence Merritt, Bo Sandquist and Ryan Larsen represent the three selections from Midland to earn a spot on the All-GPAC honors list.

Merritt, a super-senior from Chicago, Illinois, earned a spot on the All-GPAC Second-Team.

He averaged 16.8 points along with 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in his final season, joining the 1,000-point club this past winter and finished with 1,386 career points—16th most in Midland history.

Merritt had previously been selected as an honorable mention twice in his career.

Sandquist joined Merritt on the Second-Team.

The senior averaged of 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds this season.

In addition to becoming the all-time leader in made three-pointers this season (323), he tied the single-game mark with nine made threes back on Dec. 29, 2021.

Sandquist was named an honorable mention last season and was a second-team member his sophomore season.

Larsen, an honorable mention selection, played in all 30 games while starting 16 games in his first season on campus.

He was fourth on the team in scoring with 10.8 points per game and added 3.9 rebounds, which was second-most.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0