Trio of Warriors pick up GPAC awards

A trio of Midland athletes earned GPAC weekly honors for their performances last week.

Adrien Patigny and Dylan Kucera were named GPAC Outdoor Track Athlete and Field Athlete of the Week.

The duo has begun the outdoor season with strong showings through two meets, including last weekend’s Bronco Invitational.

Patigny, a sophomore from Is Sur Tille, France, won both the 100m and 200m. Patigny broke his own school record in the 200m, which he set just a week prior, with a time of 21.34. His mark is good for second in the NAIA this season.

Kucera, a junior from Fremont, Nebraska, picked up two wins on the day, hitting top marks in the discus and shotput. Kucera reached 17.59m in the shot put which was nearly two meters further than his nearest competitor. He also placed 3rd in the hammer throw.

Jordan Greenwood was named the Men’s Golfer of the Week for March 29–April 4.

Greenwood, a senior from Kimball, Nebraska, carded back to back 2-over par rounds at the TPC Deere Run Invitational. He placed 3rd individually as Midland finished 9th as a team.

