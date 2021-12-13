 Skip to main content
Turnovers plague Midland in loss

A rash of turnovers limited the Midland women’s basketball team in a 67-53 loss to No. 20 Briar Cliff University Saturday. 

The Warriors committed 20 turnovers by the Warriors and were outscored 40-18 advantage on points in the paint.

With the loss, their record sits at 5-7 overall and 2-5 in the GPAC.

The game started off with an 8-2 run by the Warriors highlighted by three-pointers from Lexi Kraft and Peyton Wingert. The Chargers answered with a 6-0 run to rally back to a tie at the 2:48 mark. Midland would regain the lead and hold a 15-12 advantage after one quarter.

In the second quarter, BCU went on a 14-3 run to take the lead and control of the game in the first six minutes.

After trading baskets, Midland go back-to-back buckets to pull within two but allowed Charger three-pointer on their final possession of the half, sending the Warriors into the break down 32-27.

The Chargers opened sprinted out of the intermission with 11-0 run. The onslaught came to a close just past the midway point as Kennedy Darner drained a three-pointer followed by a pair of Wingert free throws. The lead grew to as many as 17 before another Darner three-pointer closed out the quarter, 49-35.

A 6-0 run off of baskets from Erin Prusa, Wingert, and Emma Shepard made it a 10-point game with 6:33 left in the fourth quarter, but Midland never got the deficit below double-digits. 

Wingert led Midland with 18 points and added nine rebounds for the day. Shepard and Prusa both tallied eight points.

Midland (5-7, 2-5 GPAC) will travel to Cedar Rapids, Iowa this weekend to face Mount Mercy (4-7) in a non-conference game. Tip-off is slated for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.

