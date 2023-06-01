A late home run by Tyman Long gave the Fremont Moo the cushion it needed to remain perfect against the Hastings Sodbusters this summer.

Long’s three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth secured a 5-1 win for the Moo over their in-state rival.

“That was a huge swing by Tyman and I expect that from him all summer, that’s the type of player he is,” Moo manager Ben Ascher said.

Fremont went into the eight clinging to a 2-1 lead after the Sodbusters halved the Moo’s lead with an RBI double in the top of the seventh.

Josh Blount reached on a walk to start the eighth then H Hayman earned a free trip to first by wearing a pitch.

Long needed just two pitches to give Fremont some breathing room, sending the second pitch he saw soaring over the left-center field fence for a three-run blast.

“I just saw cutter out of the hand right away and knew it was move a little bit and I kept my head on it,” the University of Southern Nevada product said.

It was Long’s first home run of the season through seven games with the team.

“It feels good to finally get on the board, I’ve been looking for it and finally got it,” Long said.

Reliever Connor Peterson worked around a lead-off double in the ninth, sandwiching a strikeout between a pair of flyouts to wrap up the win.

“When you have a four run lead, he’s got breathing room so you can let the guy go back out and attack hitters and feel more comfortable,” Ascher said.

Peterson went 2 ⅓ innings on two hits and two strikeouts after Logan Anderson stymied the Sodbusters for 6 ⅔ innings.

The University of Sioux Falls freshman limited Hastings to three hits while striking out seven and walking a pair.

“He's gutsy guy,” Ascher said. "That's the second time he's done that for us against the same team. He's just consistent in the strike zone and his off speed works."

Fremont took an early lead in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI double by Tyler Harrington, scoring Blount, who reached on a walk.

Long provided the second run for the Moo, striking a two-out single to drive in Harrington.

The Moo will wrap up its series with the Sodbusters Thursday in Hastings before returning home to host the Nebraska Prospects for a three-game set starting at 7:05 p.m. Friday.