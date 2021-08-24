UNO hires Midland softball coach Mike Heard

The University of Nebraska-Omaha softball team will be under the direction of former Midland head coach Mike Heard.

Interim Athletic Director Mike Kemp announced the hiring of Heard as the ninth head coach in program history Wednesday afternoon.

“We feel very blessed to have attracted a coach of Mike Heard’s pedigree to take over our softball program,” said Kemp. “His philosophy and ability to help young athletes reach their full potential was what attracted us to him. His record of success at every level where he has coached is a great indicator of his ability to bring the best out of his athletes. We feel he will be able to come in and hit the ground running.”

Heard leaves Fremont after a six-year stint with the Warriors, producing a 147-92 overall record and three GPAC Coach of the Year awards.

“I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to lead Omaha softball and build upon the past success and tradition of this program,” said Heard. “We will work hard to honor those that cam before us and be a program that does things the right way—both on and off the field.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0