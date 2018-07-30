The search for the 14 championship rings reported stolen from the Lincoln home of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost over the weekend is over. Police confirmed Monday afternoon that the rings had been located and were never stolen.
On Monday, investigators worked with the Frost family to determine what was taken in the weekend burglary.
By Monday evening, the list of items missing was updated to include five Oregon Ducks football helmets, four autographed photos and five pairs of Air Jordan shoes from Frost’s time coaching at Oregon.
The initial police report, which listed two championship rings from Nebraska, two from Central Florida and 12 from Oregon as missing, put the value of stolen items at more than $172,000.
“The incident that occurred at our home is obviously very disappointing and discouraging,” Frost said in a midafternoon statement released by the university. “All of our belongings were gone through and it will take some time to determine exactly what is missing and the value of those items.”
The thieves entered the unlocked garage at Frost’s home near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road through the side door sometime between 5:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Sunday, Capt. Jeri Roeder said.
A gaming console was initially reported missing, and the electronic keypad to a gun safe was tampered with, according to the police report.
Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Monday afternoon that investigators will continue to work with the victims in determining what was taken and the value of those items.
“It is our intent to find those responsible and to recover the items stolen from the Frosts,” Bliemeister said.
Frost’s home is under renovation, and no one was there during the burglary, according to police.
Police ask people to look out for someone trying to sell the items and call 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600 if they see anything suspicious. Police said it is unclear whether Frost’s home was targeted.