SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Prestin Vondra was the only Midland University’s men’s wrestler to compete at the Sioux City Open on Saturday.
Vondra, a freshman from Tildon who was coming off a 3-0 weekend at the conference duals, finished 0-2 at 141 pounds.
He opened with a loss by fall to Andrew Shea of Briar Cliff and then saw his day come to a close with a narrow 10-8 loss via decision to Diego Guerrero of Iowa Western.
Midland will have a full week to get back some injured and sick wrestlers now as their next event isn’t until Thursday, February 13. They’ll host Hastings inside the Wikert Event Center. Start time for Senior Night is slated for 7 p.m.