Walker, Avila place at Grand View Open

The Midland women’s wrestling team returned to the mat after a nearly month and a half hiatus Saturday, competing in the Grand View Open. The Warriors produced a pair of runners-up in Esther Walker and Maci Avila.

Walker earned 2nd at the 101-pound division, going 3-1 on the day. She opened with a 10-0 win by tech fall over Kelly Enriquez (Wisconsin-Stevens Point) and then pinned Ira Navarro (Providence) in 2:34.

In her semifinal bout, she outlasted Madison Brown (Texas Wesleyan) with an 11-8 decision. Ivy Navarro (Providence) would get redemption for her sibling with a 10-6 win by decision in the first-place match.

Avila moved quickly through the bracket a 136-pounds. She began her day with a pin of Sara Sulejmani (North Central) in 3:14 and then blanked Emma Benavides (Iowa Wesleyan) in a 10-0 tech fall. Diana Dzasezeva (Waldorf) was the receiving end of her next win, a 4:00 pin in the third round.

The quarterfinal and semifinal bouts both ended in tech fall wins for Avila. First, it was a 16-4 victory over Maryellen Lafferty (Texas Wesleyan) and then a 12-2 win over Jolynn Harris (Colorado Mesa).

In her sixth match of the day, Avila suffered her first defeat by way of a 12-2 tech fall.

Other Warriors picking up wins on the mat in Des Moines were: Emily Paulino (3-2 at 130), Ashlee Palimo’o (3-2 at 136), Tayler Hayase (2-2 at 143), Tyeisha Takamori (1-2 at 155), and Thereisa Va’afuti (1-2 at 191).

Midland will host William Penn in a dual Friday on the eve of the Warrior Open. The start time for the dual on Feb. 11 is set for 6 p.m. with the open slated for a 9 a.m. start Saturday.

