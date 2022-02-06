 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Walker, Avila place at Grand View Open

  • 0

The Midland women’s wrestling team returned to the mat after a nearly month and a half hiatus Saturday, competing in the Grand View Open. The Warriors produced a pair of runners-up in Esther Walker and Maci Avila.

Walker earned 2nd at the 101-pound division, going 3-1 on the day. She opened with a 10-0 win by tech fall over Kelly Enriquez (Wisconsin-Stevens Point) and then pinned Ira Navarro (Providence) in 2:34.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local sports

In her semifinal bout, she outlasted Madison Brown (Texas Wesleyan) with an 11-8 decision. Ivy Navarro (Providence) would get redemption for her sibling with a 10-6 win by decision in the first-place match.

Avila moved quickly through the bracket a 136-pounds. She began her day with a pin of Sara Sulejmani (North Central) in 3:14 and then blanked Emma Benavides (Iowa Wesleyan) in a 10-0 tech fall. Diana Dzasezeva (Waldorf) was the receiving end of her next win, a 4:00 pin in the third round.

The quarterfinal and semifinal bouts both ended in tech fall wins for Avila. First, it was a 16-4 victory over Maryellen Lafferty (Texas Wesleyan) and then a 12-2 win over Jolynn Harris (Colorado Mesa).

People are also reading…

In her sixth match of the day, Avila suffered her first defeat by way of a 12-2 tech fall.

Other Warriors picking up wins on the mat in Des Moines were: Emily Paulino (3-2 at 130), Ashlee Palimo’o (3-2 at 136), Tayler Hayase (2-2 at 143), Tyeisha Takamori (1-2 at 155), and Thereisa Va’afuti (1-2 at 191).

Midland will host William Penn in a dual Friday on the eve of the Warrior Open. The start time for the dual on Feb. 11 is set for 6 p.m. with the open slated for a 9 a.m. start Saturday. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Episode 25 Sip 'n Sam Showdown Snippet: National Signing Day reflections

Episode 25 Sip 'n Sam Showdown Snippet: National Signing Day reflections

National Signing Day has come and gone and Scott Frost has yet to name a starting QB. Sip and Sam dive in to the 2022 recruiting class in this week’s episode. For the full podcast of the Sip ‘n Sam Showdown, subscribe at http://www.huskerextra.com/SnS.   Support the show: https://huskerextra.com/ See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News