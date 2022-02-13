Walker, Paulino win at Warrior Open

The Midland women’s wrestling team continued its homestand on Saturday with the 2022 Warrior Open with Esther Walker and Emily Paulino both picking up division championships.

Walker won the 101-pound division by sweeping all of her competitors on the day by tech fall. Walker won by identical 10-0 tech falls over Bemnet Tesfa of Hastings and Ella Whitaker of York in the opening round and quarterfinal.

In the semifinal, Walker bested Baker’s Kylie Hernandez by tech fall, 14-4, and then won the championship match over Hannah Michael of Grand View by tech fall 15-4.

At 130-pounds, Paulino began her day with a pin of Tabitha Woods of Hastings in the quarterfinal in 2:30.

She followed that with a tech fall victory in the semifinal, 10-0, over Jocelyn Murphy of Missouri Valley. In her championship match, her dominance continued with a 12-2 tech fall win over Iowa Western’s Abbie Ahrens.

Maci Avila (2-1) finished as runner-up in the 136-pound class. Every Warrior recorded at least one win on the day. Prethy Enriquez (2-2 at 123), Avery Thomason (1-2 at 130), Ashlee Palimo’o (3-1 at 136), Tyeisha Takamori (2-2 at 155), Jasmin Ballesteros (2-1 at 170), and Thereisa Va’afuti (3-2 at 191).

Midland University’s women’s wrestling team hosted William Penn University on Friday night in dual on the eve of the Warrior Open. The Warriors threw down the Statesmen early and often with a 33-9 victory.

After the teams traded wins by forfeit at 101- and 116-pounds, with a double forfeit at 116, the dual saw its first on-mat action at 123.

In the bout, Mami Selemani, the 16th-ranked wrestler at that weight, earned an 11-0 win by tech fall over Brianna Munoz.

Emily Paulino responded with a tech fall of her own at 130-pounds. Paulino, who is ranked 14th in her division, won 12-o over Lydia Nelson.

Another forfeit win for the Warriors at 136-pounds gave them a 14-9 lead as the second half of the dual began.

At 143-pounds, No. 20-ranked Tayler Hayase picked up a first-period tech fall over Ashleigh Denny (10-0).

Midland sealed the team win at 155 as No. 11-ranked Tyeisha Takamori pinned Toyia Griffin near the end of the first round (2:32).

No. 14-ranked Jasmin Ballesteros then forced a quick 23-second pin over MayLee Edwards at 170-pounds.

To close out the night and put the icing on the dual win, Thereisa Va`afuti pinned Samantha Ruano in 1:23 at 191-pounds.

Midland will now have two weeks to prepare for the KCAC Championships. The competition begins February 26 in Leavenworth, Kansas.

