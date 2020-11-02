Warner's OT goal lifts Lady Warriors

An overtime goal by junior Melissa Warner pushed Midland women's soccer past Mount Marty 2-1 Saturday in GPAC action.

Midland improves to 3-3-2 overall and in the GPAC while Mount Marty is now 1-7-0 overall and 1-6-0 in the GPAC.

The Warriors outshot the Lancers 27-5 with all five Mount Marty shots coming in the second half.

It was a clean game with the teams totaling nine fouls.

Midland held a 6-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Dana Gomez led Midland with six shots, four of which were on goal, and picked up her second goal of the season.

The game-winner came from Warner for her second goal of the season. Rachel Thigpen had a pair of saves in 92 minutes of work.

Midland got up early as the goal from Gomez brought the score to 1-0 in the 10th minute. Shots were not hard to come by for the Warriors as the team racked up 15 shots in the opening half.

The Midland defense didn't allow a shot from the opposition through 45 minutes of play. Midland's 1-0 lead stood as the teams heading into intermission.

The Warriors continued to pepper the opposing keeper, but couldn't manifest their second goal of the afternoon.