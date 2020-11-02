 Skip to main content
Warner's OT goal lifts Lady Warriors
Warner's OT goal lifts Lady Warriors

Midland Warrior

An overtime goal by junior Melissa Warner pushed Midland women's soccer past Mount Marty 2-1 Saturday in GPAC action.

Midland improves to 3-3-2 overall and in the GPAC while Mount Marty is now 1-7-0 overall and 1-6-0 in the GPAC.

The Warriors outshot the Lancers 27-5 with all five Mount Marty shots coming in the second half.

It was a clean game with the teams totaling nine fouls.

Midland held a 6-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Dana Gomez led Midland with six shots, four of which were on goal, and picked up her second goal of the season.

The game-winner came from Warner for her second goal of the season. Rachel Thigpen had a pair of saves in 92 minutes of work.

Midland got up early as the goal from Gomez brought the score to 1-0 in the 10th minute. Shots were not hard to come by for the Warriors as the team racked up 15 shots in the opening half.

The Midland defense didn't allow a shot from the opposition through 45 minutes of play. Midland's 1-0 lead stood as the teams heading into intermission.

The Warriors continued to pepper the opposing keeper, but couldn't manifest their second goal of the afternoon.

The Lancers took advantage of a favorable field position and tied the score at 1-1 in the 61st minute. The Warriors would send eight shots off in the final minutes of regulation, but things would head into overtime with a 1-1 deadlock.

Overtime wouldn't last long as Warner's goal secured the road win in the 92nd minute.

Midland (3-3-2) will host Concordia Wednesday for a 5:00 p.m. kickoff at Heedum Field.

