Warner's OT goal lifts Lady Warriors

An overtime goal by junior Melissa Warner pushed Midland women's soccer past Mount Marty 2-1 Saturday in GPAC action.
Midland improves to 3-3-2 overall and in the GPAC while Mount Marty is now 1-7-0 overall and 1-6-0 in the GPAC.
The Warriors outshot the Lancers 27-5 with all five Mount Marty shots coming in the second half.
It was a clean game with the teams totaling nine fouls.
Midland held a 6-2 advantage in corner kicks.
Dana Gomez led Midland with six shots, four of which were on goal, and picked up her second goal of the season.
The game-winner came from Warner for her second goal of the season. Rachel Thigpen had a pair of saves in 92 minutes of work.
Midland got up early as the goal from Gomez brought the score to 1-0 in the 10th minute. Shots were not hard to come by for the Warriors as the team racked up 15 shots in the opening half.
The Midland defense didn't allow a shot from the opposition through 45 minutes of play. Midland's 1-0 lead stood as the teams heading into intermission.
The Warriors continued to pepper the opposing keeper, but couldn't manifest their second goal of the afternoon.
The Lancers took advantage of a favorable field position and tied the score at 1-1 in the 61st minute. The Warriors would send eight shots off in the final minutes of regulation, but things would head into overtime with a 1-1 deadlock.
Overtime wouldn't last long as Warner's goal secured the road win in the 92nd minute.
Midland (3-3-2) will host Concordia Wednesday for a 5:00 p.m. kickoff at Heedum Field.
