The Midland University Dance Team is hosting its Junior Warrior Half-Time Clinic.
Area boys and girls in grades kindergarten through eighth are invited to learn what it takes to be on MU’s dance team — and perform at halftime during a university football game.
Registration is set from 9-9:30 a.m. Sept. 28 in the Wikert Event Center, 900 N. Clarkson St., on the Midland campus in Fremont.
From 9:30-11 a.m., dancers will learn the clinic material. Each dancer will learn a portion of the halftime routine, which they will be taught in groups — separated by age — as well as dance technique, showmanship and game cheers.
Between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., they have lunch and change into T-shirts and head to Heedum Field. Pizza, snacks and water will be provided for dancers.
Parents are asked to provide a sack lunch if their child has a food allergy and/or cannot eat pizza.
A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) licensed driver will transport all Junior Warrior dancers from the Wikert center to Heedum Field in a Midland University passenger bus.
The dancers will sit in a reserved section until halftime.
Dancers then will perform at halftime during the varsity football game, which starts at 1 p.m. at Heedum Field, 1556 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
The halftime performance is estimated to begin at 2 p.m.
Parents will pick up their dancers immediately afterward behind the concessions stand.
Dancers should wear comfortable shoes, black bottoms and a T-shirt to the clinic. The dancers will have time to change into their performance shirt before halftime. Dancers are encouraged to wear their hair out of their faces in a bun or ponytail.
The $35 registration fee can be mailed in, or can be paid at the door with cash or a check. Payment deadline is Sept. 11 and the cost includes a T-shirt, lunch and one game day ticket. Additional tickets can be purchased at the door.
New registrations also will be accepted at check-in, however, T-shirt sizes cannot be guaranteed.
To register visit: https://forms.gle/z5qVCGYs4mRRMGbX8 or email Katie Speicher, director of dance and head dance coach, at speicher@midlandu.edu and she can send a downloadable pdf.
Forms also will be available at the Fremont Family YMCA.
Parents can mail the registration form and check to: Midland University, Attn: Head Dance Coach, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, NE 68025. Please make checks payable to: Midland University.
About 30 youths attended the event last year and Speicher hopes area youths will participate this year as well.
“It would be great to get a few more dancers,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for young dancers to get a feel of what it’s like to be a part of a nationally ranked collegiate dance team. It gives them experience on the football field, performing at halftime. Our dancers can come whether they have a ton of experience or little experience and have a great time.”