Warrior grapplers drop dual with Doane

The Midland men’s wrestling team took to the mat in Crete on Saturday evening as they faced rival Doane University in a GPAC dual. The Warriors were able to pick up three individual wins on the night but ultimately fell to the Tigers, 37-11.
The home team Tigers picked up three wins via default as Midland was open at 125-, 133-, and 197-pounds. Those wins by forfeit gave Doane an 18-0 lead which proved to be too much for the team to come back from.
After dropping the first two contested bouts of the night, both to ranked opponents, Midland would string together three straight wins.
At 157-pounds, Ray Aranda won an 8-2 decision over Sam Dunwell. The two had met twice last week at the Doane Open, with Dunwell taking both decisions. This time around, Aranda worked three takedowns during the final two frames after the two grapplers battled to a scoreless opening period.
Chase Engelhardt kept things going for the Warriors at 165-pounds. He made easy work of his counterpart Austin Filliez with a 17-0 technical fall. In the first, he had a quick takedown followed by three four-point near falls. The second saw another takedown and then he added one final point before the match was halted.
The bout at 174-pounds was the marquee matchup of the night as No. 20-ranked Tyson Beauperthuy took on No. 17-ranked Michael Scarponi. The limited fans in attendance were treated to a stellar match as the two wrestlers went back and forth. Scarponi edged Beauperthuy after the first getting a takedown prior to an escape. He built upon that lead in the second with an escape from his starting position and another takedown.
Beauperthuy worked his way back to send it to overtime with a reversal and takedown in the third. In the extra session, the two went scoreless before Beauperthuy picked up a point for an escape in the 2nd overtime period. In the third, Scarponi elected to start neutral and failed to pick up any points to give Beauperthuy an 8-7 decision.
Midland would drop the final bout of the night at 285, falling 37-11 in the dual.
“All in all, it was a really nice team performance,” said head coach Larry Nugent. “Ray reversed last week’s result defeating the guy that topped him twice and looked confident in the execution of his strategy while Chase added new technical skills to dominate his opponent. Then, Tyson went to double overtime to defeat the 17th-ranked wrestler in the NAIA for the second time in a week. The entire team is buying into Coach [Julian] Gaytan’s instruction which is a very smart thing for them to do. When we get everyone back healthy it will be nice.”
Midland will look to get healthy now over the next few weeks. Their next scheduled event will be a home dual with Briar Cliff on Wednesday, January 6 in Fremont. The GPAC dual will begin at 7 p.m. inside Wikert Event Center.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!