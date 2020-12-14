Warrior grapplers drop dual with Doane

The Midland men’s wrestling team took to the mat in Crete on Saturday evening as they faced rival Doane University in a GPAC dual. The Warriors were able to pick up three individual wins on the night but ultimately fell to the Tigers, 37-11.

The home team Tigers picked up three wins via default as Midland was open at 125-, 133-, and 197-pounds. Those wins by forfeit gave Doane an 18-0 lead which proved to be too much for the team to come back from.

After dropping the first two contested bouts of the night, both to ranked opponents, Midland would string together three straight wins.

At 157-pounds, Ray Aranda won an 8-2 decision over Sam Dunwell. The two had met twice last week at the Doane Open, with Dunwell taking both decisions. This time around, Aranda worked three takedowns during the final two frames after the two grapplers battled to a scoreless opening period.

Chase Engelhardt kept things going for the Warriors at 165-pounds. He made easy work of his counterpart Austin Filliez with a 17-0 technical fall. In the first, he had a quick takedown followed by three four-point near falls. The second saw another takedown and then he added one final point before the match was halted.