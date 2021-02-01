Warrior grapplers drop trio of duals

The Midland University’s men’s wrestling team traveled to Orange City, Iowa for a trio of Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) duals on Saturday. The Warriors took on Dakota Wesleyan University, Morningside College, and Northwestern College. Midland fell in each dual, going 0-3 on the day.

Dakota Wesleyan 27, Midland 18

Ray Aranda picked up a win by fall over Ryan McGinnis at 157. He pinned his opponent in 6:43 to earn six team points. Midland also earned 12 points via wins by default at 141- and 165-pounds.

Morningside 57, Midland 0

Conner Dalton lost a 7-2 decision at 141-pounds to Noah Styskal while five other Warriors suffered defeats by pinfall. Morningside also earned points by default at 125-, 149-, 174-, and 197-pounds.

Northwestern 33, Midland 15

Dalton picked up a first-round pin at 141-pounds over John Seth while Aranda earned his second win of the day, this time a 10-3 decision over Edward Punzalan. Matt Johnson earned a pin of Skyler Bonestroo at 285-pounds.

Midland finish out the dual portion of their GPAC schedule at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5 against Jamestown at 7 p.m. at Hopkins Arena.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0