Warrior men first, women runner-up at Mustang Round-up

The Midland men's swim team won the Mustang Round-up while the women brought home a runner-up finish.

Three women swimmers combined for seven wins in the pool for the Warriors on Saturday. Lily Harrell won the 100 backstroke (1:01.90), 200 individual medley (2:19.77), and the 200 backstroke (2:17.81).

Anna Lowary matched her three wins with top times in the 200 freestyle (2:00.65), 100 butterfly (1:02.34), and the 500 freestyle (5:25.98). Rianna Mueller won the 400 individual medley with a time of 5:23.54.

On the men’s side, the Warriors had 10 victors. Zander Livingston won a pair of races, the 100 breastroke (1:00.69) and the 200 breatstroke (2:16.16). Scott Cain swept the freestyle sprints, winning the 50 (20.86), 100 (46.77), and 200 (1:47.72).

Jeremi Aubin won three races, the 200 butterfly (2:01.92), 400 individual medley (4:23.67), and 500 freestyle (4:59.56).

JD Gagner was first in the 200 individual medley (2:05.86) and Gabe Martinez placed first in the 100 butterfly (53.67).

Midland will Jamestown in a dual meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Dillon Family Aquatics Center.

