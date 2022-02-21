Warrior men's tennis remains unbeaten

The Midland men’s tennis team took down a pair of NCAA Division III opponents in Colorado College and Buena Vista University, defeating the Tigers 5-2 and the Beavers 7-0.

The wins run the men’s record to 8-0 this season.

FRIDAY: Midland 5, Colorado 2

Midland swept the doubles action for the team solo team-point.

Luca Struffi and Tycho Janssen defeated Lucas Pastor and Alex Kley, 6-3, at No. 1s.

Miguel Abete and Jeremy Attrill joined forces at No. 2s and won 6-4 over Andrew Kaelin and Aiden Little.

In No. 3s play, Nunzio Thiel and Ryosei Masuda were taken to the limit by Jack Delafield and Nate Beerman, winning 7-6.

In singles play, the Warriors won the top four matches. Abete won in straight sets over Little (6-2, 7-6) at No. 1s. Thiel dropped Kaelin (6-2, 6-2) at No. 2s. Struffi edged past Delafield in straight sets (6-3, 7-6) at No. 3s. In the battle of No. 4s, Masuda bested Lucas Pastor (6-2, 6-2).

Jaime Sion came on to play No. 5 singles and was set down in defeat (6-2, 3-6, 6-10) by Beerman. Janssen dropped a closely contested No. 6 dual to Kley (6-4, 2-6, 8-10).

SATURDAY: Midland 7, Buena Vista 0

The Warriors displayed their depth on Saturday with 11 different players contributing to the dominant win. Midland swept doubles and singles play for the fourth time this season.

In doubles, Ryosei Masuda and Bruno Brocanelli won 6-1 over Danny Kramer and Benjamen Austin. Bradyn Heiss and Mark Karpt needed extras to take down Dalton Pregon and Brock Bruns, 7-6 at No. 2s. The same for Pablo Arza and Mateo Gomez in their win in extras over Ryan Webb and Diego Diaz at No. 3s.

The Warriors won all six singles matches in straight sets. Tycho Janssen defeated Kramer (6-0, 6-4) at No. 1s. Jaime Sion blanked Pregon at No. 2s (6-0, 6-0). Brocanelli won the battle of No. 3s (6-0, 6-1) against Desmond Looft. Boris Velasquez had an identical score (6-0, 6-1) at No. 4s, defeating Bruns. Jake Gibson joined the action at No. 5s, winning over Diaz (6-2, 6-2). Completing the sweep was Jeremy Attrill with his win (6-1, 6-1) versus Webb at No. 6s.

Midland will travel to Rockhurst (NCAA DIII) on Friday, February 25 before facing Missouri Baptist (NAIA) in a neutral site dual on Saturday, February 26.

