Warrior volleyball adds Shannon Bishop to coaching staff

The Midland volleyball team will have a fresh face on its coaching staff with the addition of Shannon Bishop to its bench.

Bishop joins the Warriors’ staff after two years as a graduate assistant at William Penn University.

“I'm really excited to add Shannon to our coaching staff,” said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. “As a top NAIA program, we were looking for someone that can come in and really contribute to our program with new ideas, connect with the players and help us continue to chase excellence on and off the court. I believe we have found that in Shannon.”

Prior to beginning her collegiate coaching career, Shannon was a standout at Lakeland University in Wisconsin. During her four seasons with the Muskies, she was a three-time first-team all-conference selection and was twice named an AVCA All-Midwest Region honorable mention. She completed her career fourth on the school’s all-time kills list with 1,282.

In addition to coaching the past two seasons for the Statemen, Bishop spent time coaching with the Wisconsin Volleyball Academy (2017-2018) as well as the Spiketown Club (2019-2020).

A native of Aurora, Illinois, she graduated from Lakeland in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management and Leadership and will be completing her Master’s of Sports Management this spring.

