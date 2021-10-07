Warrior women beat Hastings in overtime

Midland women’s soccer picked up a 1-0 win in overtime over Hastings Wednesday.

With just over two minutes remaining in the second period of extra time, the Warriors’ Sydney Herren took possession of a loose ball near midfield and danced past a Hastings defender before sending a cross into the box, in front of Dana Gomez who then headed the ball into the back of the net.

“We created really good chances, defended tremendously, and ultimately buried the chance when we needed to," said Midland coach Cody Bartlow. "It’s a much-needed result and we got some huge performances from our freshman to go along with our veteran leadership.”

The Warriors took just six total shots in the win, but placed four on target.

Hastings did not go down without a fight. The Broncos took 18 shots but were only able to place five on goal.

In goal for the Warriors, Mackenzie Smith recorded five saves and kept the Hastings attack off the board, earning her fifth clean sheet of the season.

The win evens the Warriors’ record at 6-6 on the season and 3-3 in GPAC play, as well as 3-2 in their road matches.

Midland returns home for their next two matches as they prepare to face Northwestern (4-8-1, 1-5-1 GPAC) and Morningside (6-3-1, 3-2-1 GPAC). The Northwestern match is set for Saturday, Oct. 9 with first kick scheduled for 5 p.m. at Heedum Field.

